26 essential things you should know about Harry Styles

Anne was the one who ended up sending Harry X Factor application when he had cold feet.

"People tell me that I am a good singer. He is usually my mother," said the 16-year-old, already charming, when he auditioned for Factor X in the spring of 2010, performing Stevie Wonders& # 39; "Isn't she lovely,quot; a cappella. "Singing is what I want to do and if people who can make that happen to me think that I shouldn't be doing that, then it's a big setback in my plans."

Well, they did it and they didn't. Harry did not reach the last group of Children, or even the penultimate group of Children, but the program did not want to let him go.

Sincerely, Simon Cowell Y Nicole Scherzingerwho was a guest judge replacing Cheryl Cole, thought to group Harry along with other aspiring solo artists Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik Y Louis Tomlinson.

"Come on, I'm not going to take credit, but I'm going to take credit," says Scherzinger in the 2013 documentary One Direction: following our path on his generally uncredited role in capturing lightning in a bottle. (Louis Walshmeanwhile it was the other judge, the one who infamously did not understand Harry at all.)

However, it was Harry who devised the name of the group.

"I thought it sounded good," he recalled on CBS Sunday Morning in 2017. "We released names for a moment, and honestly I don't know. I suggested it and everyone said: & # 39; Yes, we like it & # 39 ;, and then it stuck, and that was what it was."

"Basically, we came up with the idea of ​​inventing many names," Zayn said in Phoenix Hot 97.5 FM in 2012, "and it was one of the first names that occurred to Harry. He simply sent it to us by text message and we were like, & # 39; Yes, I like that, it's great & # 39;. Liam came up with some really embarrassing … What was the other one? USP: Unique Selling Point. "