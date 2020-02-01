2020 Super League: Michael Shenton leads Castleford Tigers | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTML2943d7a0ac4b8e90e9fd61bc7fdf1c6411% %MINIFYHTML2943d7a0ac4b8e90e9fd61bc7fdf1c6412%





Michael Shenton celebrates his testimony season for Castleford

The old cliché about being able to shout through a hole and climb a support may no longer apply in the Castleford area, but it remains a focus of rugby league talent.

Michael Shenton can attest to that as well as anyone, having grown up playing tactile rugby in the streets of nearby Pontefract to progress through the Castleford Tigers youth system to captain the club, through a two-season stay at St Helens

Now 33 years old and in his year of testimony at Mend-A-Hose Jungle, Shenton leads a team with a strong backbone of local players who are established players or are taking their first steps in the Super League and sees that trend continues .

"Cas is recognized as an area for providing rugby players throughout the competition," Shenton said. Sky sports. "You can probably see most of the teams and they will have someone from the Castleford area playing in their squad or going to the academy."

"But I think we are fortunate to have had a really good quality in our academy and now we are recovering the reserves. I think it is better for a team like us because we can keep the players that way and grow."

"I think it will be a few years before we see the best of the reserves because it has become a new concept, but once it is established, we can begin to not lose as many players as we have done in the past."

"We have a lot of talent in our area and I think we have seen it in our last scholarship that has reached the academy level. They have been training with us in pre-season in pieces, and there is some real quality there."

Shenton is doing everything possible to help the next generation make the leap of academy rugby to the professional ranks, talking with each entry of fellows to give them an idea of ​​the standards expected of them and what life is like in the Tigers.

Another player in the area is playing an important role in the ascent of Castleford to become regular play-off players in recent seasons, although he is someone who actually did not wear the club shirt during his career.

That is none other than head coach Daryl Powell, raised in nearby Ackworth, but who made a name for himself as a player with Sheffield Eagles, Keighley Cougars and Leeds Rhinos, not to mention spells in Australia with other Tigers, Balmain and Gold Coast Seagulls

"He never played for them, but he is a local player and that means a lot," Shenton said. "He really buys the history and heritage of the club, which is important."

Daryl Powell has helped revive Castleford's fortune

"He is a good leader, very passionate and knowledgeable about the game, but he really wants the individual players to be as good as they can be. You can see him in how we play and how the players develop under him."

"He listens to the players, and as a player and from outside you want to express yourself, and he definitely allows you to do that. He wants to play expansive rugby, but at the same time he knows what it takes to win."

"You can't just play elegantly, you have to deal with the consequences sometimes when you play like that and I think it's a place where we have to be better as a team."

Castleford begins the season against a team that have already played this year in the Super League Newcomers, Toronto Wolfpack, who faced them in the preseason for the testimonial game of Shenton and fell 16-10.

Nominal hosts for Sunday's first double header game at Headingley are ready for Sonny Bill Williams to dress for the first time, but Shenton is not worried that Castleford can match any of the teams in the competition.

"We know we have the equipment and the quality to beat anyone in our day, but we want to make sure that most of the days we have money with that," said Shenton.

"I think we have to make some changes to do that. The saints changed a few years ago and look at what they became."

"We have some quality local players and we are going to build it around that, and we have brought some real quality players who have experience, and I think it will make us stiff in the middle. We are excited about what we can do this year."