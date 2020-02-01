2020 Super Bowl Uniforms: What shirts will the 49ers and Bosses wear during Super Bowl 54?

%MINIFYHTML7f81506c1fbaa8d53f70875b8d6860f711% %MINIFYHTML7f81506c1fbaa8d53f70875b8d6860f712%

Finally, Super Bowl 54 is finally here. Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers will face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the final game of the 2019 NFL season.

What has become a worldwide spectacle for football fans and even for casual spectators, the first Sunday of February offers several conversation points that involve the outcome of the game, the environment and a variety of other reasons.

%MINIFYHTML7f81506c1fbaa8d53f70875b8d6860f713% %MINIFYHTML7f81506c1fbaa8d53f70875b8d6860f714%

Among these conversations, of course, are the game uniforms. We cover you with everything you need to know about the Super Bowl 54 jerseys for the 49ers and Chiefs and a brief history of the game uniforms.

MORE: Selections, predictions for Super Bowl 54

49ers t-shirts for the 2020 Super Bowl

Jimmy Garoppolo https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/c0/ed/jimmy-garoppolo-012820-getty-ftrjpg_twvbhgy09drc1wnxpivenubat.jpg?t=-334875769,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



San Francisco announced that it will deploy its white uniforms in the Super Bowl. These shirts include a white top and gold pants.

However, this decision came with some controversy. 49ers corner Richard Sherman He told the media that the team had been pressuring the NFL to allow them to wear their 1994 white uniforms for the Super Bowl. However, that did not work, and the 49ers will keep their current uniforms.

Boss shirts for the Super Bowl 2020

Patrick Mahomes https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/cf/5c/patrick-mahomes-012820-getty-ftrjpg_1wjuh41bkubsw1kl4etpo6m5ez.jpg?t=-334875769,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The Chiefs will wear red shirts and white pants in the Super Bowl. Sunday's game marks the first time in Super Bowl history that the game will feature two teams with red as the primary color.

In the face-to-face story with the 49ers in white and the Chiefs in red, Kansas City has a 5-2 record over San Francisco, winning each of the previous five matches.

Who is the home team in Super Bowl 54?

The Chiefs will be the local Super Bowl 54 team, while the 49ers will be the visitors. The NFL rotates the local teams for the Super Bowl between the AFC and the NFC every year. For the 2019 Super Bowl, the NFC Rams were the home team against the AFC Patriots.

49ers record in white uniforms

The 49ers are 7-1 this season in white uniforms, the lonely loss comes in a Week 13 loss against the Ravens. This record includes San Francisco's Week 8 victory over the Panthers and their Week 17 victory over the Seahawks in which they wore white uniforms in both games. The two victories in the San Francisco playoffs came with their red uniforms.

Boss registration in dark uniforms

The Chiefs are 8-3 this season in dark uniforms, including their victory in the divisional round over Texans and the AFC championship victory over the Titans. The losses of Kansas City in their dark uniforms came in week 5 against the Colts, week 6 against the Texans and week 8 against the Packers. The Chiefs have gone 6-0 in the dark uniforms since the defeat of Green Bay.

Results of Super Bowl 49ers per uniform

Will the 49ers win Super Bowl 54 solely for their uniforms? Although we know that this is not possible, there are some striking similarities between the shirts and the Super Bowl results.

San Francisco is 2-0 in the history of their team's Super Bowl while wearing white uniforms, defeating the Bengals in Super Bowl 14 and the Broncos in Super Bowl 24. In addition, teams wearing white shirts have won 13 of the last 15 Super Bowls.