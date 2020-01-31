Zendaya calls Jacob Elordi his best friend and crushes the rumors of romance

Zendaya is ending those Jacob Elordi rumors of romance

The 23-year-old actress described the 22-year-old actor as her "best friend,quot; while handing him the honor of the Rising Star at the American Arts Association Awards in New York on Thursday. Zendaya stunned a Christopher Esber outfit while Jacob looked good in his suit.

This was not the first time the Euphoria the stars had crushed the speculation. In December, Jacob told him GQ Zendaya was "like my sister,quot;.

"It's too dumb to work," he told the magazine at that time. "She is an amazing artist and a very caring person for all of us. But we are all very close. There is not a weak link in that program. We have spent so much time together and everyone is great to work with them."

Zendaya and Jacob, who play Rue Bennett and Nate Jacobs in the success of HBO, generated rumors of romance after a holiday together in Greece in August 2019. The Daily Mail He also reported that the two spent time in Australia after GQ Men of Year Awards, where Zendaya was honored as the Woman of the Year and Jacob was named Television Actor of the Year.