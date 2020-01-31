Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

President Trump's acquittal seems likely
The political trial may end as soon as today, after a key Republican senator said he would vote against considering new evidence.
Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee had been among a handful of Republicans who were seen as undecided by allowing more witnesses and documents in the trial. But on Thursday he said that while Trump had acted inappropriately, his dealings with Ukraine were not crimes that could not be tried.
Whats Next: A vote is expected today to allow for new evidence. If it fails, Republican leaders could transfer the trial to final deliberations and a quick vote up or down on each article of political judgment.
Reach: On Thursday, court president John Roberts, who presides over the trial, declined to read aloud a question from Senator Rand Paul that included the name of a person widely regarded as the C.I.A. whistleblower whose complaint prompted the investigation of political trial. Here are six conclusions of the question and answer session.
News Analysis: Alan Dershowitz, one of Trump's attorneys, said his arguments that presidents have virtually unlimited power when seeking re-election were poorly characterized. But Trump himself has promoted an expansive vision of the executive branch that did not start with Ukraine, Our correspondent in Washington writes.
The United States advises Americans to avoid China in the middle of the coronavirus
Chinese health officials reported today that nearly 2,000 new cases of coronaviruses were recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the world total to almost 10,000. The vast majority is in China, where it has killed at least 213 people. Here are the latest updates.
The State Department issued its highest alert on Thursday when it advised Americans to avoid traveling to China. The World Health Organization also declared the outbreak as a global emergency after clear evidence emerged of the transmission of the virus from person to person in countries other than China, including the United States.
Brexit shrugs in Britain
After years of anguished debate, the country formally leaves the European Union tonight, and Our head of the London office reports that the prevailing emotion is "a characteristically British reflection: go ahead,quot;.
While it is the official end of a 47-year association, little will change immediately, as Britain will comply with European Union regulations for the rest of 2020, while the two sides hold trade talks. Here are the latest updates.
The details: Because the European Union dictates Britain's departure, Brexit will be official at midnight in Brussels, which is 11 p.m. in London. (It's 6 p.m. Eastern time).
Another angle: Anti-Brexit "remains,quot; They are struggling to maintain a movement that may not have the opportunity to reverse Brexit for a generation.
The risks posed by pharmacy chains.
In letters to state regulatory boards and in interviews with The Times, pharmacists from companies such as CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens described chaotic and unmanned workplaces and said it had become difficult to do their job safely, putting the public at risk of medication errors.
The last comprehensive study of medication errors was more than a decade ago: the Institute of Medicine estimated in 2006 that such errors damaged at least 1.5 million Americans every year.
Quotable: "I am a danger to the public that works for CVS," a pharmacist wrote in an anonymous letter to the Texas State Pharmacy Board in April.
Reply: The companies said in statements that patient safety was of utmost concern, with an established staff to ensure accurate dispensing. They also said that technology such as electronic prescription had increased safety and efficiency, and denied that pharmacists were under extreme pressure or faced retaliation.
Related: Patients cannot control what happens behind the counter at the pharmacy, but they can be alert to mistakes. Here are some steps you can follow.
If you have 8 minutes, it's worth it
Brad Pitt and the beauty trap
William Bradley Pitt was born in 1963. But Brad Pitt appeared in a 13-second scene in the 1991 film "Thelma & Louise,quot; in which the camera moved from chest to face, an ode to male beauty.
Since then, his acting skills have been underestimated, both by the academy, fans, journalists and casting directors, writes our film critic Manohla Dargis.
This is what is happening most.
What Iowans has to say: The Times polled 584 Democrats who are likely to meet on Monday and found a split on whether to support a candidate they most agree with or believe they have the best chance of defeating President Trump. This is what they told us.
New York tax plan: The city's property tax system, long considered unfair, could face reform under a plan of a mayors commission.
Kobe Bryant crash deficiency: The pilot who flew the former N.B.A. Star and seven other people due to bad weather were certified to fly with poor visibility, but the company he worked for was not.
Snapshot: Above, the Thwaites glacier in Antarctica, where scientists have registered Unusually warm water under the ice. The Florida-sized glacier plays an important role in the containment of ice that, if melted, would raise the world's oceans almost four feet for centuries.
News Questionnaire: Did you follow the headlines this week? Test yourself.
Modern love: In this week's column, a woman writes about romance on a cruise.
Nightly Comedy: Jimmy Kimmel discussed the Republican argument that allowing new evidence in the trial trial would delay the other Senate issues: "As if they had done some business. Blockbuster Video has done more business than the Senate in the past three years."
What we are reading: This essay in Cleveland magazine. Stephen Hiltner, editor of the travel desk, writes: "Dave Lucas, the laureate poet of Ohio, reflects on the beauty and mystery of the annual freezing of Lake Erie."
Now, a break from the news
Smarter life: When giving money to environmental organizations, here it is How to make your donation count.
And now for the backstory in …
The ethics of watching the Super Bowl
On Sunday, about 100 million people are expected to tune into the Super Bowl. But with the growing concern about football violence, what is the ethic of watching the biggest sporting event of the year in the United States? Our culture critics have their opinion, and this is what Ken Belson, who has been reporting on degenerative brain disease related to repeated blows to the head, told Remy Tumin of the Briefings team.
What makes fans come back?
It is an event that transcends sport. The N.F.L. It has been brilliant when turning it into a show, and there is nothing like it. This is partly due to how the league has structured it: a final game, the winner takes everything, in a neutral city, on the first Sunday of February, every year. Other sports do not have the same permanence.
You'll be watching from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. What can you see that viewers can't see?
Often, when there is a waiting time for injury, they go to the commercial. I can see the doctors attending to the players, including a neuro-trauma consultant who is on the sidelines (and wears a red hat). If the consultant gets involved, it means that someone has had a concussion.
What would you say to fans who have moral problems?
It's a collision sport in the background, and if you don't want to see it, activate something else. If you can't reconcile that violence, and it's violence, then there are other sports. I think it's okay. Look at it and have doubts. It is human nature: both can admire and be horrified by the same.
That's all for this informative session. Until next time.
– Chris
Thank you
Mark Josephson and Eleanor Stanford provided the break from the news. You can contact the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. In today's episode, The Times executive editor Dean Baquet discusses the lessons of our coverage of the 2016 presidential election.
• Here is today's Mini Crossword Puzzle, and a hint: Half pint (three letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• Copies of "Project 1619,quot; from The Times magazine are available again in our online store.