Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

President Trump's acquittal seems likely

The political trial may end as soon as today, after a key Republican senator said he would vote against considering new evidence.

Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee had been among a handful of Republicans who were seen as undecided by allowing more witnesses and documents in the trial. But on Thursday he said that while Trump had acted inappropriately, his dealings with Ukraine were not crimes that could not be tried.

Whats Next: A vote is expected today to allow for new evidence. If it fails, Republican leaders could transfer the trial to final deliberations and a quick vote up or down on each article of political judgment.

Reach: On Thursday, court president John Roberts, who presides over the trial, declined to read aloud a question from Senator Rand Paul that included the name of a person widely regarded as the C.I.A. whistleblower whose complaint prompted the investigation of political trial. Here are six conclusions of the question and answer session.