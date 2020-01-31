Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

Brexit is here. Most of Britain shrugs.

When the sun rises over Britain on Saturday, the country will no longer be part of the European Union.

The question of whether staying or leaving has already divided British families, has overshadowed businesses and paralyzed the government, writes our head of the London office, Mark Landler. And the commercial talks that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government will have with the leaders of the bloc in the coming months could prove equally traumatic.

But for now, Mark writes, the emotion that prevails in the United Kingdom is a characteristically British reflection: go ahead.

Another angle: The pro-European "remnants,quot; are preparing for new battles on how Brexit will affect trade and immigration, among other issues. Some of them see the response of the US left to the electoral victory of President Trump in 2016 as a useful model.