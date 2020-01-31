Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

Brexit is here. Most of Britain shrugs.
When the sun rises over Britain on Saturday, the country will no longer be part of the European Union.
The question of whether staying or leaving has already divided British families, has overshadowed businesses and paralyzed the government, writes our head of the London office, Mark Landler. And the commercial talks that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government will have with the leaders of the bloc in the coming months could prove equally traumatic.
But for now, Mark writes, the emotion that prevails in the United Kingdom is a characteristically British reflection: go ahead.
Another angle: The pro-European "remnants,quot; are preparing for new battles on how Brexit will affect trade and immigration, among other issues. Some of them see the response of the US left to the electoral victory of President Trump in 2016 as a useful model.
Closer look: The United States. On Thursday he gave a final stamp of approval to the withdrawal agreement in a way that was essentially Brussels: bureaucratic and undramatic.
Finest points: Because the European Union dictates the departure of Great Britain, Brexit will be official at midnight, Brussels time, which is only 11 p.m. in London.
Some responses to the virus, which has The almost 10,000 sick people, mainly in China, can be seen as rational calculations based on the risk of infection. Others are xenophobic and feed on the latent intolerance linked to the rise of China as a global power, writes our head of the Tokyo office.
World Health Organization: The agency declared the outbreak a global health emergency on Thursday, citing fears that the coronavirus may reach countries with weak health systems.
Related: After thousands of passengers were blocked to leave a cruise ship docked north of Rome because of the concern that someone on board might have the virus, Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said his country had blocked all flights to and from from China. The United States also issued a "no trip,quot; notice to China, and Russia ordered the closure of its 2,600-mile border with China, as of today.
Opinion: Ian Johnson, an author who has lived in the Chinese capital for more than 20 years, writes in an opinion piece that the "inability of the government to formulate a measured response,quot; will make the current outbreak a direct successor to the SARS epidemic. .
Republicans push to end impeachment trial
President Trump's political trial may end as soon as today, but only if Republicans can gather enough votes to block witness testimony.
Until Thursday night, they seemed to have the margin they needed, although the Democrats hinted at a last-minute tactic to thwart their plans. Here is the latest.
Above, a view of the artist's sketch of the trial, which is closed to cameras that are not operated by government employees.
Analysis: Republicans have offered multiple reasons to reject new testimonies, but our Washington chief correspondent says they are concerned that listening to John Bolton, the former national security adviser, leads to a cascade of other witnesses.
Background: Bolton's next book corroborates a central part of the case against Trump for his pressure campaign in Ukraine.
Profile: Mitt Romney, a former presidential candidate, is one of two Republican senators who press for witnesses at the trial.
Doing political math in Paris
The party In Marche of President Emmanuel Macron refused to make the mathematician Cédric Villani his candidate for the election of Parisian mayor in March.
But Dr. Villani, above the center, He is running anyway as a dissident candidate. His platform promotes information technology, and notes that the city's first elected mayor, in 1789, was also a mathematician.
"Politics is where rationality and irrationality meet," said Dr. Villani, deputy of the country's National Assembly. "As well as passion."
Sexual abuse: A French appeals court on Thursday revoked a ruling against Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, the archbishop of Lyon, who had been convicted last year for covering up sexual abuse committed by a priest in his diocese. Cardinal Barbarin did not serve any of his suspended six-month sentences.
Kobe Bryant Shock: The company that owns the helicopter that crashed into a foggy hillside on Sunday, killing the basketball legend and eight other people, had no certification for its pilots to fly with poor visibility, sources familiar with the company's operations told The Times .
German Bank: The German bank, which was once the largest in Europe by assets, said it had lost a total of € 5.3 billion in 2019. It is struggling to recover from years of scandal and mismanagement that have caused the price of its shares plummeted more than 90 percent since 2007.
The Guardian: The newspaper said it would no longer accept ads from oil and gas companies, becoming one of the last institutions to limit financial ties with the fossil fuel industry.
Snapshot: Above, kayaking in the Everglades National Park of Florida. In an essay for our travel section, journalist Nina Burleigh explains how the lower zone is threatened by rising sea levels. "I have traveled a lot but never found a place where the Garden of Eden and the Fall of Man are so palpable in one place," he writes.
The ethics of watching the Super Bowl
On Sunday night, about 100 million people are expected to tune in to the best American Party: the Super Bowl. But with the growing concern about the violence of American football, what is the ethic of seeing the biggest sporting event of the year? Our culture critics have their own opinion, and this is what Ken Belson, who has been reporting on C.T.E., degenerative brain disease linked to repeated blows to the head, told our Briefings teammate Remy Tumin.
What makes fans come back?
It is an event that transcends sport. The N.F.L. It has been brilliant when turning it into a show, and there is nothing like it. This is partly due to how the league has structured it: a final game, the winner takes everything, in a neutral city, on the first Sunday of February, every year. Other sports do not have the same permanence.
You'll be watching from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. What can you see that viewers can't see?
Often, when there is a waiting time for injury, they go to the commercial. I can see the doctors attending to the players, including a neuro-trauma consultant who is on the sidelines (and wears a red hat). If you see that the consultant gets involved, it means that someone has had a concussion.
What would you say to fans who have moral problems?
It's a collision sport in the background, and if you don't want to see it, activate something else. If you can't reconcile that violence, and it's violence, then there are many other sports. I think it's okay. Look at it and have doubts. It is human nature: both can admire and be horrified by the same.
