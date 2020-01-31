YOU. Share the sweetest picture of your baby, the Harris heiress and have amazed fans

Since Kobe Bryant and her daughter, Gianna, have died in the horrible helicopter crash along with seven other people, social media has gone crazy. People have been posting the late star and several quotes and messages along with all kinds of videos with Kobe.

One thing is for sure, people have been thinking a lot about what this life means and how important it is to appreciate it and their loved ones while we are alive.

Many people are reconsidering their broken relationships, and they are asking forgiveness from those who once hurt.

The stars and celebrities have also been publishing to their families and talking about their children.

YOU. It is one of them. After the accident, he has been publicly proclaiming his love for Tiny Harris and all his children.

Now, Tip shared a pretty picture where he was with his daughter and Tiny's, Heiress Harris, and made people smile.

Someone said, "I know you can't say no to that face …" and one commenter posted this: "The heiress is becoming your twin now!" 😍😍 ’

Another fan wrote: "A beautiful family council as always @ troubleman31 love of the Midwest," and a commentator said: "How beautiful she looks and a great father."

Someone else praised Heiress as well and said: "She is so precious. Much love King, you are richer in spirit. God (Allah) Bless the children because they are the future @ troubleman31,quot;.

A follower wrote: "The prettiest little expression when a daughter looks at her father."

Another Instagram installer praised Tip, his daughter and his parents in general: & # 39; @ problemman31 I have no words for the joy I feel when I see black parents, as the first important male figure in his daughter's life , teaching them how they should be treated and enablers. They understand what they should and should not accept as adults in their relationships. #BlackFathersSteppingUp ’

Apart from this, Tip has been promoting a popular petition about Kobe that has been circulating on social media.



