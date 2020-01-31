Yerry Mina can shoot first for Everton at 50/1 – Jones Knows betting column | Soccer news

"Despite not scoring, Mina leads the number of shots on goal for defenders this season with 19 …"





50/1! Yerry Mina is backed to score first for Everton at Watford

What betting opportunities exist? If anyone knows, Jones knows.

Regular readers (hello mom) and my best friends (hello mom, once again) know that nothing accelerates my pulse like a central with a penalty box presence on them. They seduce me with their fleshy heads and expensive makeup.

That's why Shane Duffy has a special place in my heart, but with him offstage under Graham Potter this season in Brighton, there is a vacancy for a new heartbreaker.

I hope Yerry Mina can fill that void for Everton at Watford on Saturday.

Remember, whatever tip you, I come back. We are together in this, comrades. Consult the profit and loss record for total clarity of the results. The current returns are: +11.

The great Colombian, who scored against England in the match of the last 16 matches of the 2018 World Cup, is a massive threat in the opposition box for a team that has created the most pieces this season (53), that is 12 more than Brighton, who sit second at that particular table. Lucas Digne is one of the best in dead ball situations and his left foot is a great weapon in Carlo Ancelotti's arsenal.

Digne has produced the third most successful corners this season of any Premier League player, and Gylfi Sigurdsson is back on the Everton team this weekend. It is not a bad backup.

A strange anomaly in assessing Everton's powerful threat is that Mina has not yet scored this season. However, it is not for the need to try.

His ability to attack corners, in my opinion, only rivals Duffy in the Premier League. Mina leads the amount of goal shots for defenders this season with 19, while only defenders Harry Maguire, Jack O & # 39; Connell and James Tarkowski have had more touches on the penalty against the opposition than Mina, who averages 1.84 touches per game

He was reporting on his last game for Everton against Newcastle and, although statistics say he only had one shot on goal, it was a massive threat every time Ancelotti's men got a set. A key element of the criteria to support a central to score is the amount of license granted to climb the established pieces and Ancelotti certainly gives that.

No player with a penalty box threat like Mina's should have 50/1 to score first. I am absolutely sure that your first season is expected very soon.

Recommended bet: Watford vs Everton, Saturday 3pm: 1pt at Yerry Mina to score the first 50/1 with Sky Bet

