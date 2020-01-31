WORLD EXCLUSIVE MTO: North Carolina Stripper. . . Take a RESISTANT RESCUE to the Olympic star Marshevet Hooker. . . IT'S HER??? (Shock video and photos)

%MINIFYHTMLb011e5e45179ef05b918a120f41c77fc11% %MINIFYHTMLb011e5e45179ef05b918a120f41c77fc12%

MediaTakeOut.com learned that people wonder if the star of the Olympic track Marshevet Hooker could now be working as an exotic dancer. According to multiple reports, one of the dancers of the Cabaret Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, has a strange resemblance to the Olympic star. They even have a similar tattoo on their right shoulders.

Watch the video and photos below: the girl definitely looks like Marshavet. Either way, dancing is a legal and honest life, so we don't offer judgments.

Marshevet participated in the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, China, finishing fifth in the 200 meters. In the 100 meters, Hooker became the fifth fastest woman so far (under any conditions) when she ran a wind-assisted 10.76 (+3.4) to win the first 100-meter quarter-final series in the Olympic Games of 2008.

Here is the "Marshavet,quot; looking woman dancing: