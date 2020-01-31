Within the long road of Louis Tomlinson to find himself

Louis Tomlinson He has finally found his voice.

After some false starts and a lot of pain, the only time Only one direction The member has become the last of his former bandmates to release a solo album. But the road to Walls, now, was winding.

Before England-born heartbreaker Doncaster could concentrate on who exactly was outside the massive cultural giant that was One Direction, which officially paused in March 2016, he had to learn to let go: let go of expectations, let leave a life he had become accustomed to, set aside the very notion of success.

On second thought, perhaps, as regards the latter, the word "change,quot; is a bit more precise.

In April of last year, he shared a long message with his fans on Twitter, revealing that recently "put many things in perspective and what I should be doing is forgetting perception and, to some extent, worrying less about being defined in commercial success."

"I'm not here to compete with people like Duck Y Ariana Grande"he added." I'm here to make music that I love and make my fans proud to say they are fans. "