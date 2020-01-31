Within the long road of Louis Tomlinson to find himself

Gary Gershoff / Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Louis Tomlinson He has finally found his voice.
After some false starts and a lot of pain, the only time Only one direction The member has become the last of his former bandmates to release a solo album. But the road to Walls, now, was winding.
Before England-born heartbreaker Doncaster could concentrate on who exactly was outside the massive cultural giant that was One Direction, which officially paused in March 2016, he had to learn to let go: let go of expectations, let leave a life he had become accustomed to, set aside the very notion of success.
On second thought, perhaps, as regards the latter, the word "change,quot; is a bit more precise.
In April of last year, he shared a long message with his fans on Twitter, revealing that recently "put many things in perspective and what I should be doing is forgetting perception and, to some extent, worrying less about being defined in commercial success."
"I'm not here to compete with people like Duck Y Ariana Grande"he added." I'm here to make music that I love and make my fans proud to say they are fans. "
Explaining the new state of mind to Rolling Stone Earlier this week, he said: "My only experience is being in a band the size of One Direction. So, of course, no matter how hard you try to be humble and realistic, that's your experience. And that experience is based on something that it's not real life, really. So it took me a second to be at peace with that. "
This desire to change his perspective also coincided with a change in the type of music he began to release. Initial singles "Just Hold On,quot;, made with Steve Aokiand "Back to You,quot;, a collaboration with Baby Rexha and english DJ Digital farm animals, he found Tomlinson exploring the world of electro-pop. "When I look at those songs, I don't think they really represent me," he told the publication. "So it took me a second to realize that I just wanted to follow my heart. Because I have the luxury of being in a band like One Direction. And luckily, I saw a lot of success with the band. But instead of focusing so much In the numbers, in the position of the graph and on the radio, I thought: & # 39; I'm just going to follow my heart & # 39; and, hopefully, it will be a more authentic record that way.
His first fall in 2019 after signing with the recently relaunched Arista Records, he saw him do exactly that. "Two of Us,quot; was a complaining and emotionally raw ballad dedicated to his mother Joahannah Deakin, who died of leukemia in December 2016 with only 43 years.
"For obvious reasons, that is definitely one of my proudest moments to date. As a composer, I have never written a song that has so much weight and importance, from my own perspective," he explained. "It was fun because around that time, for obvious reasons, I felt really redundant creatively. I was really struggling. When I look back in retrospect, it's because I needed to get that song out of my chest. Other concepts were meaningless, until it would fit into that song ".
Subsequent releases, starting with the OasisBritpop's song, "Kill My Mind,quot;, has seen a path exploring the kind of music he loves, distinguishing himself from anything bandmates have been Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne or Niall Horan You are doing. "That was deliberately written as a statement of intent, really," he said of the song. "I don't want people to feel sorry for me, so I didn't want to keep writing emotional and heavy stuff. So I thought it was a great opportunity to change everything completely and really inspire me." "
As he said The independent This month, when it comes to his music against that of his former bandmates, "I don't like to look at it that way."
He hates looking down on his time in One Direction, saying RS"First, I love the band. I'm very proud of my background. At the end of the day, I'm from Doncaster, and the band gave me such a pleasant opportunity. But also, there's a great story about that, people coming out of bands and chatting I think they look so obvious It's such a desperate attempt to try to get interesting points So I don't think it's authentic I love children and I love everything we've done together And I still miss my time with them I think any of the children would be lying if I said otherwise. "
I think we are all making great music too, "he continued." So, yes, it's good for me to turn on the radio and listen to the boys with another blow. "
Since 2016, Tomlinson not only had to discover who he is as an artist, but also overcome the ups and downs of everyday life. There have been ups and downs, such as welcoming the son Freddie Reign with stylist Briana Jungwirth in January 2016 and meet his longtime girlfriend Eleanor Calder at the beginning of 2017 after two separate years. And, unfortunately, there have also been minimums. Not only did he lose his mother in 2016, but he was forced to say goodbye to his younger sister. Félicité at the beginning of 2019 after suffering an overdose.
And as he said The independent, suffering such grief in the public eye has been "really hard."
"There have been mixed emotions," he explained. "I hated the fact that everyone is talking about it, but that's how it is. I didn't like the idea that people feel sorry for me. But I also felt the support of fans and people who communicate in networks social media or whatever … and I feel I have this ability to see the glass half full, because what else am I going to do?
All the time, an album was being made and a sound was forming, slowly. "They spent about two years (they spent) stepping on water and trying to determine exactly what my sound was and what I was capable of," he told the publication.
Elaborating with Rolling Stone, he said: "I could definitely have made a quick record, a more modern record. But I think it's a great thing for me as a credible writer to get out of my mouth. So the lyrics are really important to me." (Tomlinson has writing credits in 37 of One Direction's songs, more than anyone else in the band.)
"When I took the leap of faith to say: & # 39; Alright, I'm going to do something on my own & # 39 ;, it took me a second to determine exactly what it was going to be," he told the magazine. "A lot of people, when they just started, they develop in the background, trying different things. But obviously, I had to do it a little more publicly. That has definitely been a challenge sometimes. So I'm relieved to have an album that I'm really proud. "
While he will not rule out a return to 1D one day on the road: "In fact, none of us really knows (if we are going to reform)," he said The independent. "I only know what my instinct says and my instinct says that we will be together again sometime. I think it was too magical for all of us to never do it again," he is seeing the Walls launch as just the beginning.
"I feel that this is the beginning of my career, with much to expect and all the plans established," he said in a statement earlier this month. "Honestly, I've been through all the possible emotions in recent years and left the other side stronger and safer than ever. I know I made an album that my fans will like, one that sounds like me and has its own identity. There were times when I wasn't sure if this was what I should be doing. Now I can't imagine doing anything else. "
Walls It is available everywhere now.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Friday, February 7 at 11 p.m.
%MINIFYHTML2aa8d3622fdd02cc06a611685757bf4211%