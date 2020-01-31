Will the US Middle East plan boost or undermine peace? The | Israeli-Palestinian conflict

The last chance for peace.

This is how the president of the United States, Donald Trump, described his plan to end seven decades of conflict between Palestinians and Israelis.

However, Palestinian leaders were not involved in the process and immediately rejected it as a conspiracy.

The plan aligns with Israel in the so-called "final status issues,quot; that will be resolved with the Palestinians.

Israel has Jerusalem as its capital, as well as sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and illegal Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

The Palestinians have been promised a path to their own state, but only after four years of monitoring to determine if their leaders are doing enough to combat "terrorism."

So, does the proposal increase or undermine peace?

And what does it say about the changing position of the United States in the conflict?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Robbie Sabel – professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and former legal advisor to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel

Nabil Sha & # 39; ath – senior Palestinian official and advisor to President Mahmoud Abbas

Phyllis Bennis, member of the Institute of Policy Studies and author of the book, Understanding the Palestinian-Israeli conflict

Source: Al Jazeera News