Why the good place was Kristen Bell's dream come true

That is all. The good place it's over. The acclaimed NBC comedy concluded its four-season career on Thursday, January 30 with an emotional farewell that tied the various trips of Soul Squad: Eleanor (Kristen bell), Jason (Manny Hyacinth), Tahani (Jameela Jamil), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Janet (D & # 39; Arcy Carden) and Michael (Ted danson) —In an orderly manner. There was closing, hope notes and lots of jokes.
While the cast left with some personal memories, they also turned away transformed from their time in the creator Michael Schur& # 39; s The good place.
"I feel like I've been chasing something like this forever. I love telling stories, I love the complexity of the girls I play, but I really like it when the show has a message and does something good," Bell told E! News later The good place end of the series
"I am a big fan of the cathartic experience that Brecht used to write and I think people earn something by seeing stories and how accounts and what you talk about is paramount. It can change the tides of society. And I think giving language to what what it means to love each other, how we coexist on Earth, that we have to share, we have no choice, right? And what do we mean to each other and why human reaction is so important, to have all that wrapped up in one beautiful farting joke is like my dream come true, "he continued.
Bell co-stars shared similar feelings.
"I think (The good place) conveyed the message that we all need in the world where we have our politicians trying to divide us, it is a very divisive rhetoric in the world and I think Mike's message is only if you put aside your differences and work together, you can all come to a better place, "Jamil told E! News." I think that is the message we most need in the world at the moment, it is possible that not everyone aligns perfectly, but we work together to achieve something good and we can achieve it. "
Click play in the video above for more information.
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family).