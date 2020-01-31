Why the Arab states are & # 39; divided & # 39; against the US-Israeli plan? The | Palestine News

Analysts say the divided reaction of the Arab states to the so-called Middle East plan of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, has not been a surprise, noting that the main reason for the support, whether strong or subtle, is to guarantee support of Washington against the common regional enemy, Iran.

It is also indicative of the division between Arab countries and their inability to prioritize the plight of the Palestinian people over national economic agendas and political calculations in relation to the Trump administration, they say.

The absence of a unified and firm rejection of Trump's plan, Announced On Tuesday, it signals the willingness of some Arab states to normalize relations with Israel to ensure a "united front,quot; against Iran's perceived threats.

"The brief military confrontation between the United States and Iran in January has convinced some Gulf countries that Washington is their only protector," Ramzy Baroud, a Palestinian author and journalist, told Al Jazeera.

"Some Arabs have completely abandoned Palestine and are hugging Israel to defend themselves against an imaginary Iranian threat," Baroud said.

Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain, which traditionally defended the Palestinian cause, have approached Israel in recent years, as they see Iran as a larger regional threat.

"I think what has been done is that these people have taken the approach that the enemy of my enemy is my friend," Diana Buttu, an analyst and former legal advisor to the Palestinian peace negotiators, told Al Jazeera.

"And it shouldn't have to neutralize Iran, or deal with Iran … It would be at the expense of the Palestinians," he said.

& # 39; State of moral decline & # 39;

Trump unveiled his proposal to a pro-Israeli audience in the White House alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Among the attendees at the presentation meeting were ambassadors from Bahrain, United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Muscat, which has traditionally carried out a neutral foreign policy, welcomed Netanyahu in 2018, the first visit to Oman by an Israeli leader in more than two decades.

While Saudi Arabia said it appreciates Trump's efforts and called for direct talks between Israelis and Palestinians, the UAE ambassador to Washington Yousef al-Otaiba said the plan "offers an important starting point for the return of negotiations within an international framework led by the United States. "

Egypt did the same and urged "a thorough and thorough examination of the American vision," while Jordan warned against "annexation of Palestinian land." Amman is the custodian of the Al-Aqsa mosque compound complex in East of Jerusalem considered the third holiest site in Islam.

Although some of these countries have always opposed Iran's growing influence in the region, in the past they have taken stronger positions against Israeli policy in Palestine.

Since taking office on January 20, 2017, Trump has become a declared advocate of Israel and Netanyahu's anti-Palestinian policies, which include a series of measures that have been criticized as "racist,quot; and "discriminatory."

In particular, Trump's controversial recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the relocation of his embassy there in 2018 attracted the universal condemnation of Arab leaders, while Palestinian leaders, who see East Jerusalem occupied as the capital of their future state, they said the United States was no longer an honest broker in the negotiations.

The Trump administration also said it no longer considers Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and East of Jerusalem illegal, reversing decades of US policy, a measure criticized by Palestinians and human rights groups.

Washington also closed the offices of the PLO mission in Washington, for the refusal of the Palestinian Authority to enter into US-led talks with Israel.

These steps against the Palestinian people and their leadership have seen Arab nations openly condemn some US-Israeli policies as violations of international law, especially when it came to the state of Jerusalem and the transfer of the US embassy. UU. From Tel Aviv

Jordan: a silenced response to Trump's plan for the Middle East

"I think the symbolism of Jerusalem makes it harder for the US client states to go against their public," said Sam Husseini, director of the Institute of Public Precision based in Washington, DC.

"Palestinians as a people are easier to leave," he said.

Similarly, Baroud said the abandonment of the Palestinian people by backing Trump's plan reflects the "state of moral decline and disunity of the Arab political body."

"On the one hand, they are trying timidly to show support for the Palestinians, but, on the other, they don't want to find themselves in a political confrontation with Washington and its allies," he said.

Alaa Taritir, policy advisor in Al-Shabaka: The Palestinian Policy Network says that Arab countries do not want to face the United States.

"In the absence of an empowered League of Arab States … individual Arab states prioritize their own regional and ambitious agenda, needs and aspirations," Tartir told Al Jazeera.

"Saying a resounding & # 39; no & # 39; to the United States Administration has consequences that many Arab states are not willing to bear," he said.

"United States Unit,quot;

Trump's proposal marginalized the Palestinians and violates United Nations Security Council Resolution 242 calling on Israel to withdraw its forces from the territories it had occupied in the Six Day War, as well as the return of refugees .

Visualize the Israeli annexation of large areas of the occupied West Bank, including illegal settlements and the Jordan Valley, which gives Israel a permanent eastern border along the Jordan River.

To face the plan, the Arab states should present a "parallel and detailed operational alternative plan and vision," Tartir said.

"They could lead a process to reform global governance institutions; and they could invest in international mechanisms and standards to solidify them in the face of continued US-Israeli violations."

But most Arab states are trapped in cycles of "fragmentation, polarization, weakness,quot; and, more importantly, "dependence on the US administration," Tartir said, referring to social and economic turmoil in several countries of the region.

While some depend on the political power of the United States, others, such as Jordan and Egypt, also depend on funding from the United States, as both countries are among the main recipients of aid from the United States.

Since 1979, Egypt has been receiving aid at an average of $ 1.6 billion a year, most of which goes to the army. The financing of the United States was briefly suspended during the administration of President Barack Obama after the military coup in 2012.

Amman and Cairo, close allies of the United States and only Arab nations that have diplomatic ties with Israel, appear to be economically too fragile to counter US and Israeli policies in the region.

"Talking about Arab political power and the possible unity to defend Palestinian rights seems completely inconsistent with the nature of the current political reality," Baroud said.

"The rights of the Palestinian people and, frankly, the rights of the Arab people are not the most important thing in the Arab political agenda at this time," he said.