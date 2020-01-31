Why Patriots fans shouldn't be scared by the cryptic photo of Tom Brady

TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP / Getty Images
Phew!
Thursday, Tom brady He gave Patriots fans quite scary with a cryptic post on social media. Keeping things simple, the professional soccer player shared a black and white photo of what appears to be going out to a stadium. Between the bleak tone of the photo and Brady's lack of explanation, many fans speculated that it was the way the 42-year-old announced his departure from the New England Patriots, or worse, his retirement!
Fortunately, it was a false alarm. Seeing Twitter reactions to the publication, ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter brought to Twitter To make things clear with the best of their abilities. "I was told that this tweet is not related to Tom Brady's football future," he wrote. "Repeat, it is not related to your football future. But speculation is fun."
Brady has not yet revealed what the post means, but sent a tweet later to congratulate the former Patriots teammate Brian Hoyer for welcoming a new addition to his family: a rescued boxer named Rocco. "Rocco Hoyer sounds good," Brady tweeted in response to the San Francisco 49ers quarterback. "What a great dog!"
Fears of Brady's departure have arisen from his one-year contract extension with the end of the Patriots. Once this is done, the Hall of Fame member is now a free agent, according to NFL.com.
But apparently, Brady is not going anywhere. Earlier this month, he addressed the loss of the Patriots and assured fans that his 20 season would not be the last with a sincere publication on social networks.
"I just wanted to say to all our fans, THANK YOU!" He began his legend. "After a few days of reflection, I am very grateful and humble for the unconditional support they have shown me in the last two decades. Leaving that tunnel every week is a difficult feeling to explain. I wish each season ends in a win, but that's not the nature of sports (or life). "
He concluded with: "Both in life and in football, failure is inevitable. You don't always win. However, you can learn from that failure, get up with great enthusiasm and put yourself back in the arena. And that's exactly where you should He will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove. "
