Why Patriots fans shouldn't be scared by the cryptic photo of Tom Brady

Phew!

Thursday, Tom brady He gave Patriots fans quite scary with a cryptic post on social media. Keeping things simple, the professional soccer player shared a black and white photo of what appears to be going out to a stadium. Between the bleak tone of the photo and Brady's lack of explanation, many fans speculated that it was the way the 42-year-old announced his departure from the New England Patriots, or worse, his retirement!

Fortunately, it was a false alarm. Seeing Twitter reactions to the publication, ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter brought to Twitter To make things clear with the best of their abilities. "I was told that this tweet is not related to Tom Brady's football future," he wrote. "Repeat, it is not related to your football future. But speculation is fun."

Brady has not yet revealed what the post means, but sent a tweet later to congratulate the former Patriots teammate Brian Hoyer for welcoming a new addition to his family: a rescued boxer named Rocco. "Rocco Hoyer sounds good," Brady tweeted in response to the San Francisco 49ers quarterback. "What a great dog!"