Why do Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli move from Bel Air?

Lori Loughlin Y Mossimo Giannulli They are ready for a new chapter.

the Full house Star and her designer husband, who are currently in the middle of a legal battle, are selling their Bel Air home. Lori and Mossimo, the daughters' parents. Bella Giannulli21 and Olivia Jade, 20, have listed the residence for sale at just over $ 28 million.

"Yes, they are quietly trying to sell their Bel Air home and asking for $ 28 million. It is currently not in the MLS and will only be shown to qualified buyers," a source told E! News. "They are willing to take a lower price than they asked a few years ago because they take the sale seriously."

"They moved to the house when their daughters were in high school and it was very convenient," shares the source. "It's time to move on from this chapter and find your next project."