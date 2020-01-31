Why do Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli move from Bel Air?

Lori Loughlin Y Mossimo Giannulli They are ready for a new chapter.
the Full house Star and her designer husband, who are currently in the middle of a legal battle, are selling their Bel Air home. Lori and Mossimo, the daughters' parents. Bella Giannulli21 and Olivia Jade, 20, have listed the residence for sale at just over $ 28 million.
"Yes, they are quietly trying to sell their Bel Air home and asking for $ 28 million. It is currently not in the MLS and will only be shown to qualified buyers," a source told E! News. "They are willing to take a lower price than they asked a few years ago because they take the sale seriously."
"They moved to the house when their daughters were in high school and it was very convenient," shares the source. "It's time to move on from this chapter and find your next project."
Despite rumors that the sale has something to do with the university admission scandal that supposedly involves the couple, a second source also tells E! News that Mossimo loves to "buy houses and renovate them,quot;.
"He has been doing this as a passion project for years," the source adds.
The scandal of the university arose in March 2019, with the FBI affidavit for the case stating that "the Guannullis agreed to pay bribes for a total of $ 500,000 in exchange for their two daughters being designated as recruits for the team of the USC, although they did not participate in the crew, thus facilitating their admission to the USC ".
Olivia and Bella are no longer enrolled in school.
In April, Lori and Mossimo pleaded not guilty to a conspiracy charge to commit postal and electronic fraud and honest services and postal fraud and a conspiracy charge to commit money laundering. Both waived their right to appear in court for reading charges. Later that month, his lawyer pleaded not guilty on his behalf in the reading of charges on April 29, 2019.
In October, additional charges against the couple were announced. According to the judicial documents presented in November and obtained by E! News, Loughlin pleaded not guilty to each of the charges against him in the third replacement charge and waived his right to appear in court to be prosecuted.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Friday, February 7 at 11 p.m.