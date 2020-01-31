Why did the European Parliament delay a vote on the CAA of India, Kashmir? The | News

%MINIFYHTMLbc8306f691d755a007758a07ddd71bac11% %MINIFYHTMLbc8306f691d755a007758a07ddd71bac12%

EU parliamentarians voted to postpone a vote that criticizes the Citizenship Amendment Act of India (CAA) and its blockade in Kashmir.

The draft resolution had been submitted by six groups representing 626 of the 751 members of the European Parliament.

The vote, which was expected to conclude on Thursday, will now not take place. until the end of March.

The resolution described the CAA as "fundamentally discriminatory in nature," and one group said the controversial bill had the potential to "create the world's biggest statelessness crisis."

He also criticized a recent repression in Kashmir, which included the closure of the Internet and preventive detention measures.

The vote will now take place until after the March 13 visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Brussels for a bilateral summit.

Local media reported that New Delhi called the postponement a "diplomatic victory."

However, the development will adapt to both sides, observers said.

"I think the Europeans are giving Prime Minister Modi the benefit of the doubt because he will come to Brussels for a summit next month." Jyoti Malhotra, editor of National and Strategic Affairs on The Print website in Delhi, told Al Jazeera.

"It would have seemed very bad if the European Parliament had passed a resolution criticizing the CAA and Kashmir. So I think that both India and Europe are saving their faces."

"Europeans do not want to antagonize a great democracy like India. President Trump will visit here at the end of February so that Europeans do not want to be completely out of history," he added.

MEPs who had asked for the delay said they would give them more time to study the details.

Gareth Price, principal investigator for the London-based group of international affairs experts Chatham House, said uncertainty about the bill would have contributed to the delay.

"How the CAA is implemented, if implemented, if the Supreme Court modifies it, we are not really at that point," he told Al Jazeera.

"In terms of human rights, it does not look very good, but it is difficult to criticize something when we really do not know how it will be. The situation in Kashmir is clearer, but the two issues have been grouped into one, and one of them has not yet has happened ".

India's lobbying efforts

Three months ago, a delegation of almost 30 MEPs from far-right parties were invited to an unofficial visit to Kashmir: the first group of people allowed access to the region after India revoked its special status, known as Article 370.

London-based Kashmir lawyer Mirza Saaib Beg said that the Indian government's lobbying efforts with European MEPs can also be a factor.

"It was interesting to note that the decision to defer was taken by the European People's Party, which is a center-right party. So one might wonder what influence Modi’s reach has had on right-wing political groups outside of India. . "

The CAA bill seeks to accelerate citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parisians and Christians who fled religious persecution in neighboring Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, but excludes Muslims.

Anti-CAA protesters, who have taken to the streets of India in recent weeks, call the bill a violation of the Indian constitution, a claim denied by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

"It is crucial, indispensable at this time for Europeans to talk about this," said Beg.

"The Indian media have failed to criticize the government and there has been an absolute breach of duty by the Supreme Court."

"What is being developed now is an authoritarian regime that is imposing its own Puritan definition of citizenship.

"And in the context of Kashmir, we are now six months without any communication. Therefore, it is a crisis in which the European Parliament must definitely take an urgent position."