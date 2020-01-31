Why did Joe Montana leave the 49ers for the Bosses?

%MINIFYHTMLc1e836f7029947938c490cc0aa1751c411% %MINIFYHTMLc1e836f7029947938c490cc0aa1751c412%

Joe Montana won four Super Bowls with the 49ers and helped make the Chiefs Super Bowl contenders at the end of his career. The way Montana came from San Francisco to Kansas City is an intriguing perspective of Super Bowl 54, which features the two franchises.

The Montana exchange 27 years ago with the Chiefs was the climax of a quarterback drama that had taken over the San Francisco franchise for six years. The Niners won consecutive championships at that time, but for the most part there was uncertainty about whether Montana or Steve Young would take the photos.

The uncertainty diminished after Montana suffered an elbow injury that cost him the 1991 season and kept him out of play for all but the last 30 minutes of the regular season of 1992. Young ran with his chance, and was made headline permanent by the coach of the Niners, George Seifert, in early 1993.

However, the drama did not end there. San Francisco still had to re-sign Young, who was looking for a lot of money in his next contract. Montana, now number 2, sought to become a free agent through the NFL (he had one year left on his contract).

Not long after, the drama entered the final act. Here is a brief timeline of the closing scenes, drawn from contemporary media reports from The Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, The New York Times and The Washington Post:

February 1993: The Niners contemplate putting the franchise label on Young in the early days of free NFL agency. Young supposedly seeks $ 5 million a year.

March 1993: Young receives the 49ers franchise designation, and Seifert announces that Young will be the owner. The 49ers tell Montana that they cannot compete for work in the training camp. Montana then tells the 49ers that he wants to leave San Francisco and files an appeal to NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue to cancel the final year of his contract. Tagliabue then denies the appeal.

April 1993: The 49ers buy Young from the teams before the next draft (also known as the Drew Bledsoe-Rick Mirer draft) in an attempt to keep Montana. The Seahawks, which are expected to take Mirer in second place overall (Bledsoe would go first to the Patriots), are one of the commercial goals. Nothing comes from the conversations.

April 7, 1993: After signing third stringer Steve Bono to a three-year, $ 5.15 million contract, San Francisco management gives permission to Montana agent Peter Johnson to negotiate contracts with other teams. The 49ers agree to reach an agreement with the team that Montana chooses.

April 8, 1993: Montana works for the Chiefs, who had tried to trade with him five years earlier.

April 9, 1993: Montana works for the Cardinals, who offer their first-round pick (20 overall) to the Niners. San Francisco accepts the offer, but Montana still needs to agree on a contract.

April 16, 1993: The Chiefs convince Montana to join them after a day of meeting him and his wife. The parties agree on a three-year, $ 10 million contract. Montana rejects the offer of the Cardinals for three years and $ 15 million. Trade negotiations between Kansas City and San Francisco begin, then stagnate.

April 17, 1993: Montana flies to Youngstown, Ohio, to tell 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr. that he wants to go with the Chiefs. DeBartolo stuns Montana by telling him that he is now the "designated incumbent,quot; on Young and that the camp competition will begin as the number 1 man.

April 18, 1993: Seifert repeats DeBartolo's promise to make Montana a starter.

April 19, 1993: Montana publicly rejects the opportunity to start, saying he wants to honor his commitment to the Chiefs.

April 20, 1993: The 49ers exchange Montana, defender David Whitmore and the San Francisco third-round pick in the 1994 NFL Draft in exchange for the Kansas City first-round pick in the & # 39; 93 draft. Montana meets the Chief Offensive coordinator Paul Hackett, who coached the 49ers quarterbacks from 1983 to 1985.

April 22, 1993: With his time in San Francisco over, Montana says it would have been "absolutely crazy,quot; for the 49ers to overtake Young, who was the reigning MVP of the NFL.

Montana led the Chiefs to the AFC championship game in the 1993 season, losing to the Bills. Kansas City returned to the playoffs in 1994, but lost to the Dolphins in the wild card round. Montana retired that low season.

Young led the 49ers to Super Bowl 29, where he threw six touchdown passes in a Chargers loss. The 49ers made it to the playoffs each of the next four seasons with Young at the helm, but they couldn't get to the Super Bowl. The team would not return to the title game until the 2012 season, when Colin Kaepernick was the starting QB.

The Montana Chiefs and Young's 49ers met in Week 2 of the 1994 season in Kansas City, with the Chiefs winning 24-17.

Footnotes to the draft & # 39; 93

The first-round pick the Niners got from the Chiefs became defensive lineman Dana Stubblefield after San Francisco used the pick to change twice in the first round to 26th overall. Stubblefield was a key contributor to that Super Bowl 29 victory, and was in the playoffs in each of his seven seasons with the 49ers in two separate seasons. He played 11 years in the NFL in general, finishing with the Raiders in 2003.

San Francisco made another move in that draft that has an indirect bond with this year's Super Bowl. He sent his third, fourth and fifth round picks to the Chargers for the San Diego second round pick. The Chargers then dealt the third round and a fourth round he received from the Eagles to the Buccaneers to climb 18 points in the third. The Bucs, which were ranked 82nd overall, were saved from Stanford: John Lynch, the current general manager of the Niners.