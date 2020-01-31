Which city has hosted more Super Bowls? List of locations, stadiums and other information to know

Every year, at the end of January, the world of the NFL is concentrated in a single city, where the eyes of the sports world become a Sunday at the beginning of February.
Organizing the Super Bowl provides a lot of tourism and attention for the host city, the stadium and the team.
This season, that honor is given to Miami.
Here you will find everything you need to know about Super Bowl cities, including which city has hosted the most Super Bowls, how many times the Super Bowl has been in Miami, future Super Bowl locations and a complete list of Super host cities Bowl per year.
Which city has hosted more Super Bowls?
When organizing the 2020 Super Bowl, Miami will take the lead with 11 organized Super Bowls. New Orleans is in second place with 10, although it will host the great game in 2024, restoring the stalemate. These are the four cities that have hosted the most Super Bowls:
|Site
|City
|Number (first year, last year)
|No. 1
|Miami
|11 (1968, 2020)
|No 2
|New Orleans
|10 (1970, 2013)
|Number 3
|the Angels
|7 (1967, 1993)
|No. 4
|Tampa
|4 (1984, 2009)
How many times has the Super Bowl been in Miami?
Miami (and nearby Miami Gardens) has hosted the Super Bowl 11 times. He first hosted Super Bowl 2 in 1968. Before this year, his most recent time was Super Bowl 44 in 2010. The Dolphins had never played a Super Bowl in Miami. Here are all the Super Bowls played in Miami.
|Game
|Date
|Outcome
|two
|January 14, 1968
|Packers beat the Raiders, 33-14
|3
|January 12, 1969
|Jets beat Colts, 16-7
|5 5
|January 17, 1971
|The Colts defeated the Cowboys, 16-13
|10
|January 18, 1976
|Steelers beat the Cowboys, 21-17
|13
|January 21, 1979
|Steelers beat the Cowboys, 35-31
|2. 3
|January 22, 1989
|49ers beat Bengals, 20-16
|29
|January 29, 1995
|49ers beat the Chargers, 49-26
|33
|January 31, 1999
|Broncos beat Falcons, 34-19
|41
|February 4, 2007
|The foals beat the bears, 29-17
|44
|February 7, 2010
|The saints defeated the Colts, 31-17
Future Super Bowl locations
The next four Super Bowl locations have already been chosen. The big game will return to Tampa in 2021, move to the new Los Angeles stadium in 2022, then go to Glendale, Arizona, in 2023 and to New Orleans in 2024.
|Super bowl
|Date
|City (number of times hosted), stadium
|55
|February 7, 2021
|Tampa (5), Raymond James Stadium
|56
|February 6, 2022
|Los Angeles (8), SoFi Stadium
|57
|February 5, 2023
|Glendale, Arizona (4), State Farm Stadium
|58
|February 4, 2024
|New Orleans (11), Mercedes-Benz Superdome
How many times have you played a host city in the Super Bowl?
On two occasions, a team has played a Super Bowl in their home region. Those teams are 1-1. However, a team has never played a Super Bowl at their local stadium.
In 1980, the Los Angeles Rams played Super Bowl 14 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. They lost 31-19 to the Steelers. The Rams played their home games at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which hosted the first two Los Angeles Super Bowls, but none of the following six.
In 1985, the San Francisco 49ers beat the Miami Dolphins 38-16 in Super Bowl 19 in Stanford, California. The 49ers played their home games at Candlestick Park, which never hosted a Super Bowl.
Super Bowl host cities per year
|Game
|Date
|City (No., if repeated)
|Outcome
|one
|January 15, 1967
|the Angels
|Packers beat Chiefs, 35-10
|two
|January 14, 1968
|Miami
|Packers beat the Raiders, 33-14
|3
|January 12, 1969
|Miami (2)
|Jets beat Colts, 16-7
|4 4
|January 17, 1970
|New Orleans
|Chiefs beat the Vikings, 23-7
|5 5
|January 17, 1971
|Miami (3)
|The Colts defeated the Cowboys, 16-13
|6 6
|January 16, 1972
|New Orleans (2)
|The cowboys beat the dolphins, 24-3
|7 7
|January 14, 1973
|Los Angeles (2)
|The dolphins beat the Redskins, 14-7
|8
|January 13, 1974
|Houston
|The dolphins beat the Vikings, 24-7
|9 9
|January 12, 1975
|New Orleans (3)
|Steelers beat the Vikings, 16-6
|10
|January 18, 1976
|Miami (4)
|Steelers beat the Cowboys, 21-17
|eleven
|January 9, 1977
|Pasadena, California (3)
|The Raiders beat the Vikings, 32-14
|12
|January 15, 1978
|New Orleans (4)
|Cowboys defeated the Broncos, 27-10
|13
|January 21, 1979
|Miami (5)
|Steelers beat the Cowboys, 35-31
|14
|January 20, 1980
|Pasadena (4)
|Steelers beat Rams, 31-19
|fifteen
|January 25, 1981
|New Orleans (5)
|The Raiders beat Eagles, 27-10
|sixteen
|January 24, 1982
|Pontiac, Mich.
|49ers beat Bengals, 26-21
|17
|January 30, 1983
|Pasadena (5)
|Redskins beat Dolphins, 27-17
|18 years
|January 22, 1984
|Tampa, Florida
|Raiders beat Redskins, 38-9
|19
|January 20, 1985
|Stanford, California
|49ers beat the Dolphins, 38-16
|twenty
|January 26, 1986
|New Orleans (6)
|The bears defeated the Patriots, 46-10
|twenty-one
|January 25, 1987
|Pasadena (6)
|Giants beat the Broncos, 39-20
|22
|January 31, 1988
|San Diego
|Redskins beat Broncos, 42-10
|2. 3
|January 22, 1989
|Miami (6)
|49ers beat Bengals, 20-16
|24
|January 28, 1990
|New Orleans (7)
|49ers beat Broncos, 55-10
|25
|January 27, 1991
|Tampa (2)
|Giants beat Bills, 20-19
|26
|January 26, 1992
|Minneapolis
|Redskins beat Bills, 37-24
|27
|January 31, 1993
|Pasadena (7)
|Cowboys beat Bills, 52-17
|28
|January 30, 1994
|Atlanta
|The cowboys beat Bills, 30-13
|29
|January 29, 1995
|Miami (7)
|49ers beat the Chargers, 49-26
|30
|January 28, 1996
|Tempe, Ariz.
|The cowboys defeated the Steelers, 27-17
|31
|January 26, 1997
|New Orleans (8)
|Packers beat Patriots, 35-21
|32
|January 25, 1998
|San Diego (2)
|Broncos beat the Packers, 31-24
|33
|January 31, 1999
|Miami (8)
|Broncos beat Falcons, 34-19
|3. 4
|January 30, 2000
|Atlanta (2)
|Rams beat the Titans, 23-16
|35
|January 28, 2001
|Tampa (3)
|The crows beat the giants by 34-7
|36
|February 3, 2002
|New Orleans (9)
|Patriots beat Rams, 20-17
|37
|January 26, 2003
|San Diego (3)
|Buccaneers beat the Raiders, 48-21
|38
|February 1, 2004
|Houston (2)
|Patriots beat Panthers, 32-29
|39
|February 6, 2005
|Jacksonville, Florida
|Patriots defeated Eagles, 24-21
|40
|February 5, 2006
|Detroit (2)
|Steelers beat Seahawks, 21-10
|41
|February 4, 2007
|Miami Gardens (9)
|The foals beat the bears, 29-17
|42
|February 3, 2008
|Glendale (2)
|Giants defeated the Patriots, 17-14
|43
|February 1, 2009
|Tampa (4)
|Steelers beat Cardinals, 27-23
|44
|February 7, 2010
|Miami Gardens (10)
|The saints defeated the Colts, 31-17
|Four. Five
|February 6, 2011
|Arlington, Texas
|Packers beat Steelers, 31-25
|46
|February 5, 2012
|Indianapolis
|Giants beat Patriots, 21-17
|47
|February 3, 2013
|New Orleans (10)
|The crows beat the 49ers, 34-31
|48
|February 2, 2014
|East Rutherford, N.J.
|Seahawks beat Broncos, 43-8
|49
|February 1, 2015
|Glendale (3)
|Patriots beat Seahawks, 28-24
|fifty
|February 7, 2016
|Santa Clara, California (2)
|Broncos beat Panthers, 24-10
|51
|February 5, 2017
|Houston (3)
|Patriots defeated Falcons, 34-28
|52
|February 4, 2018
|Minneapolis (2)
|Eagles defeated the Colts, 41-33
|53
|February 3, 2019
|Atlanta (3)
|Patriots beat Rams, 13-3