Which city has hosted more Super Bowls? List of locations, stadiums and other information to know

Every year, at the end of January, the world of the NFL is concentrated in a single city, where the eyes of the sports world become a Sunday at the beginning of February.

Organizing the Super Bowl provides a lot of tourism and attention for the host city, the stadium and the team.

This season, that honor is given to Miami.

Here you will find everything you need to know about Super Bowl cities, including which city has hosted the most Super Bowls, how many times the Super Bowl has been in Miami, future Super Bowl locations and a complete list of Super host cities Bowl per year.

Which city has hosted more Super Bowls?

When organizing the 2020 Super Bowl, Miami will take the lead with 11 organized Super Bowls. New Orleans is in second place with 10, although it will host the great game in 2024, restoring the stalemate. These are the four cities that have hosted the most Super Bowls:

Site City Number (first year, last year) No. 1 Miami 11 (1968, 2020) No 2 New Orleans 10 (1970, 2013) Number 3 the Angels 7 (1967, 1993) No. 4 Tampa 4 (1984, 2009)

How many times has the Super Bowl been in Miami?

Miami (and nearby Miami Gardens) has hosted the Super Bowl 11 times. He first hosted Super Bowl 2 in 1968. Before this year, his most recent time was Super Bowl 44 in 2010. The Dolphins had never played a Super Bowl in Miami. Here are all the Super Bowls played in Miami.

Game Date Outcome two January 14, 1968 Packers beat the Raiders, 33-14 3 January 12, 1969 Jets beat Colts, 16-7 5 5 January 17, 1971 The Colts defeated the Cowboys, 16-13 10 January 18, 1976 Steelers beat the Cowboys, 21-17 13 January 21, 1979 Steelers beat the Cowboys, 35-31 2. 3 January 22, 1989 49ers beat Bengals, 20-16 29 January 29, 1995 49ers beat the Chargers, 49-26 33 January 31, 1999 Broncos beat Falcons, 34-19 41 February 4, 2007 The foals beat the bears, 29-17 44 February 7, 2010 The saints defeated the Colts, 31-17

Future Super Bowl locations

The next four Super Bowl locations have already been chosen. The big game will return to Tampa in 2021, move to the new Los Angeles stadium in 2022, then go to Glendale, Arizona, in 2023 and to New Orleans in 2024.

Super bowl Date City (number of times hosted), stadium 55 February 7, 2021 Tampa (5), Raymond James Stadium 56 February 6, 2022 Los Angeles (8), SoFi Stadium 57 February 5, 2023 Glendale, Arizona (4), State Farm Stadium 58 February 4, 2024 New Orleans (11), Mercedes-Benz Superdome

How many times have you played a host city in the Super Bowl?

On two occasions, a team has played a Super Bowl in their home region. Those teams are 1-1. However, a team has never played a Super Bowl at their local stadium.

In 1980, the Los Angeles Rams played Super Bowl 14 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. They lost 31-19 to the Steelers. The Rams played their home games at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which hosted the first two Los Angeles Super Bowls, but none of the following six.

In 1985, the San Francisco 49ers beat the Miami Dolphins 38-16 in Super Bowl 19 in Stanford, California. The 49ers played their home games at Candlestick Park, which never hosted a Super Bowl.

Super Bowl host cities per year