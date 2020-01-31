Home Sports Which city has hosted more Super Bowls? List of locations, stadiums and...

Which city has hosted more Super Bowls? List of locations, stadiums and other information to know

Lisa Witt
Every year, at the end of January, the world of the NFL is concentrated in a single city, where the eyes of the sports world become a Sunday at the beginning of February.

Organizing the Super Bowl provides a lot of tourism and attention for the host city, the stadium and the team.

This season, that honor is given to Miami.

MORE: Each Super Bowl winning team, ranked

Here you will find everything you need to know about Super Bowl cities, including which city has hosted the most Super Bowls, how many times the Super Bowl has been in Miami, future Super Bowl locations and a complete list of Super host cities Bowl per year.

Which city has hosted more Super Bowls?

When organizing the 2020 Super Bowl, Miami will take the lead with 11 organized Super Bowls. New Orleans is in second place with 10, although it will host the great game in 2024, restoring the stalemate. These are the four cities that have hosted the most Super Bowls:

Site City Number (first year, last year)
No. 1 Miami 11 (1968, 2020)
No 2 New Orleans 10 (1970, 2013)
Number 3 the Angels 7 (1967, 1993)
No. 4 Tampa 4 (1984, 2009)

How many times has the Super Bowl been in Miami?

Miami (and nearby Miami Gardens) has hosted the Super Bowl 11 times. He first hosted Super Bowl 2 in 1968. Before this year, his most recent time was Super Bowl 44 in 2010. The Dolphins had never played a Super Bowl in Miami. Here are all the Super Bowls played in Miami.

Game Date Outcome
two January 14, 1968 Packers beat the Raiders, 33-14
3 January 12, 1969 Jets beat Colts, 16-7
5 5 January 17, 1971 The Colts defeated the Cowboys, 16-13
10 January 18, 1976 Steelers beat the Cowboys, 21-17
13 January 21, 1979 Steelers beat the Cowboys, 35-31
2. 3 January 22, 1989 49ers beat Bengals, 20-16
29 January 29, 1995 49ers beat the Chargers, 49-26
33 January 31, 1999 Broncos beat Falcons, 34-19
41 February 4, 2007 The foals beat the bears, 29-17
44 February 7, 2010 The saints defeated the Colts, 31-17

Future Super Bowl locations

The next four Super Bowl locations have already been chosen. The big game will return to Tampa in 2021, move to the new Los Angeles stadium in 2022, then go to Glendale, Arizona, in 2023 and to New Orleans in 2024.

Super bowl Date City (number of times hosted), stadium
55 February 7, 2021 Tampa (5), Raymond James Stadium
56 February 6, 2022 Los Angeles (8), SoFi Stadium
57 February 5, 2023 Glendale, Arizona (4), State Farm Stadium
58 February 4, 2024 New Orleans (11), Mercedes-Benz Superdome

How many times have you played a host city in the Super Bowl?

On two occasions, a team has played a Super Bowl in their home region. Those teams are 1-1. However, a team has never played a Super Bowl at their local stadium.

In 1980, the Los Angeles Rams played Super Bowl 14 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. They lost 31-19 to the Steelers. The Rams played their home games at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which hosted the first two Los Angeles Super Bowls, but none of the following six.

In 1985, the San Francisco 49ers beat the Miami Dolphins 38-16 in Super Bowl 19 in Stanford, California. The 49ers played their home games at Candlestick Park, which never hosted a Super Bowl.

Super Bowl host cities per year

Game Date City (No., if repeated) Outcome
one January 15, 1967 the Angels Packers beat Chiefs, 35-10
two January 14, 1968 Miami Packers beat the Raiders, 33-14
3 January 12, 1969 Miami (2) Jets beat Colts, 16-7
4 4 January 17, 1970 New Orleans Chiefs beat the Vikings, 23-7
5 5 January 17, 1971 Miami (3) The Colts defeated the Cowboys, 16-13
6 6 January 16, 1972 New Orleans (2) The cowboys beat the dolphins, 24-3
7 7 January 14, 1973 Los Angeles (2) The dolphins beat the Redskins, 14-7
8 January 13, 1974 Houston The dolphins beat the Vikings, 24-7
9 9 January 12, 1975 New Orleans (3) Steelers beat the Vikings, 16-6
10 January 18, 1976 Miami (4) Steelers beat the Cowboys, 21-17
eleven January 9, 1977 Pasadena, California (3) The Raiders beat the Vikings, 32-14
12 January 15, 1978 New Orleans (4) Cowboys defeated the Broncos, 27-10
13 January 21, 1979 Miami (5) Steelers beat the Cowboys, 35-31
14 January 20, 1980 Pasadena (4) Steelers beat Rams, 31-19
fifteen January 25, 1981 New Orleans (5) The Raiders beat Eagles, 27-10
sixteen January 24, 1982 Pontiac, Mich. 49ers beat Bengals, 26-21
17 January 30, 1983 Pasadena (5) Redskins beat Dolphins, 27-17
18 years January 22, 1984 Tampa, Florida Raiders beat Redskins, 38-9
19 January 20, 1985 Stanford, California 49ers beat the Dolphins, 38-16
twenty January 26, 1986 New Orleans (6) The bears defeated the Patriots, 46-10
twenty-one January 25, 1987 Pasadena (6) Giants beat the Broncos, 39-20
22 January 31, 1988 San Diego Redskins beat Broncos, 42-10
2. 3 January 22, 1989 Miami (6) 49ers beat Bengals, 20-16
24 January 28, 1990 New Orleans (7) 49ers beat Broncos, 55-10
25 January 27, 1991 Tampa (2) Giants beat Bills, 20-19
26 January 26, 1992 Minneapolis Redskins beat Bills, 37-24
27 January 31, 1993 Pasadena (7) Cowboys beat Bills, 52-17
28 January 30, 1994 Atlanta The cowboys beat Bills, 30-13
29 January 29, 1995 Miami (7) 49ers beat the Chargers, 49-26
30 January 28, 1996 Tempe, Ariz. The cowboys defeated the Steelers, 27-17
31 January 26, 1997 New Orleans (8) Packers beat Patriots, 35-21
32 January 25, 1998 San Diego (2) Broncos beat the Packers, 31-24
33 January 31, 1999 Miami (8) Broncos beat Falcons, 34-19
3. 4 January 30, 2000 Atlanta (2) Rams beat the Titans, 23-16
35 January 28, 2001 Tampa (3) The crows beat the giants by 34-7
36 February 3, 2002 New Orleans (9) Patriots beat Rams, 20-17
37 January 26, 2003 San Diego (3) Buccaneers beat the Raiders, 48-21
38 February 1, 2004 Houston (2) Patriots beat Panthers, 32-29
39 February 6, 2005 Jacksonville, Florida Patriots defeated Eagles, 24-21
40 February 5, 2006 Detroit (2) Steelers beat Seahawks, 21-10
41 February 4, 2007 Miami Gardens (9) The foals beat the bears, 29-17
42 February 3, 2008 Glendale (2) Giants defeated the Patriots, 17-14
43 February 1, 2009 Tampa (4) Steelers beat Cardinals, 27-23
44 February 7, 2010 Miami Gardens (10) The saints defeated the Colts, 31-17
Four. Five February 6, 2011 Arlington, Texas Packers beat Steelers, 31-25
46 February 5, 2012 Indianapolis Giants beat Patriots, 21-17
47 February 3, 2013 New Orleans (10) The crows beat the 49ers, 34-31
48 February 2, 2014 East Rutherford, N.J. Seahawks beat Broncos, 43-8
49 February 1, 2015 Glendale (3) Patriots beat Seahawks, 28-24
fifty February 7, 2016 Santa Clara, California (2) Broncos beat Panthers, 24-10
51 February 5, 2017 Houston (3) Patriots defeated Falcons, 34-28
52 February 4, 2018 Minneapolis (2) Eagles defeated the Colts, 41-33
53 February 3, 2019 Atlanta (3) Patriots beat Rams, 13-3

