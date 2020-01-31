Where is the cast of paternity now?

Before the Pearsons, there were the Bravermans.
In fact, when NBC debuted We are In 2016, it had only been a little over a year since we said a sincere goodbye to the beloved family that preceded them. And while that jump of tears has done everything possible to fill the giant hole the size of Braverman in our hearts since Paternity signed five years ago on January 29, 2015, we will admit that there is a large part of us that we still lack the nuanced Berkeley-based family drama, so tenderly guided by showrunner Jason Katims.
The series, which ran for six seasons before moving away from the deadly coil along with the five-year spoiler alert, Patriarch Zeek (played by Coach veterinarian Craig T. Nelson), was based freely on the 1989 film by Ron Howard of the same name, but quickly supplanted his predecessor as the best known Paternity. And although it was never a classification power, Katims's naturalistic approach to filming, which included three cameras filming scenes from all angles and (usually) no table reading before filming, took the series eternally to all who were .
And in the five years since the Bravermans abandoned our lives, the very talented cast that brought them to life has done a lot. So we thought it was worth checking them out. To see what everyone has been doing since Paternity got off the air, read on!
Craig T. Nelson
After Patriarch Braverman Zeek died in the Paternity end of the series, Craig T. Nelson It just took downtime. He was guest star in five episodes of Netflix Grace and Frankie that same year, he appeared in the movies Gold Y Book club, returned as Mr. Incredible in 2018 Incredibles 2 and, since 2019 he has resorted to Young sheldon as coach Dale Ballard.
Bonnie Bedelia
Since I said goodbye to Braverman's matriarch, Camille, Bonnie Bedelia has appeared in five episodes of Designated survivor, a couple of films Hallmark Countdown to Christmas (2017 & # 39; s A merry Christmas and 2018 Christmas on the coast), The movies A very sleazy wedding Y The scent of rain and lightningand an episode of Renee ZellwegerNetflix crazy series What if. She will be seen next in Violet, Justine Batemandirectorial debut, which will have its world premiere in South by Southwest.
Peter Krause
After leaving Adam Braverman behind, Peter Krause jumped to a leading role in the ephemeral Shonda Rhimes-produced The capture on ABC before landing on lead Ryan Murphy& # 39; s hit Fox first procedural response 9-1-1, Now in his third season. He also appeared in the movies. Night owls Y Jewish saint, in addition to making a cameo in a lifetime girlfriend episode Lauren Graham& # 39; s Gilmore Girls: a year in life as Park Ranger # 2.
Monica Potter
Since he played Kristina Braverman, Monica PotterIt has been relatively quiet. She had a leading role in the CBS short-lived drama Wisdom of the crowd, which only lasted 13 episodes after its premiere in 2017. In 2019, it appeared in an episode of the Amazon Prime Video series Goliath. She kept busy with Monica Potter Home, her exclusive home goods business, natural skin care and home decoration was launched in 2014. In 2017, she and her family (her mother and sisters work for her in the business ) appeared on CNBC The profit searching Marcus Lemonis& # 39; helps to give new life to the company in trouble. (He finally withdrew from an agreement that would have given him a 50 percent stake). In 2018, she and Daniel Christopher Allison, her husband of 13 years, filed for divorce.
Sarah Ramos
After returning to the end of the series to reunite Haddie with the Bravermans for the last time:Sarah Ramos He went from being a regular guest star to a recurring guest star in the fourth season when his character went to college: he appeared in five films, including 2016 How to be single, guessed in episodes of Drunk story, the matter Y The long way home, and had a leading role in the first season of the short life of NBC Midnight, Texas. She also directed in short film Fluffy and web series City girl, which she also wrote. She and boyfriend for a long time Matt Spicer He got engaged in 2019.
Max Burkholder
Since I played Max Braverman, Max Burkholder has appeared in the movies Babysitter, almost at home, imaginary order Y Benjaminguessed at The orvilleand lent his voice to episodes of American father! Y Family man. The next one will be seen in Queen LatifahQuibi series When the street lights come on and heard in the Amazon Prime Video animated superhero drama Invincible.
Lauren Graham
After saying goodbye to Sarah Braverman, Lauren Graham he returned to the role that made it a familiar name for the four parts of Netflix Gilmore girls Renaissance, One year in life in 2016. Since then, it appeared in three episodes of Curb your enthusiasm and lent his voice to Disney Junior & # 39; s Vampire. They will see her the next time she reappears in the next NBC musical drama Zoey's extraordinary playlist. In 2016, he followed his debut novel Someday, someday, maybe (2013) with a collection of personal essays titled Speaking as fast as I can: from Gilmore Girls to Gilmore Girls (and everything else). Two years later, she published In conclusion, do not worry, an expansion of the 2017 graduation speech delivered by Langley High in his hometown.
Mae Whitman
Since he played Sarah's daughter, Amber Holt, Mae Whitman He has kept busy. There is your voice working as Batgirl in DC Super Hero Girls and April O & # 39; Neil in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (among much more), his film work in movies like The Duff, CHIPS Y Duck butter, and its appearances in programs like Drunk story Y Gilmore Girls: a year in life. And since 2018, she has played Annie Marks in the NBC drama. Good girls, entering its third season on February 16.
Miles Heizer
After saying goodbye to Drew Holt, Miles Heizer has appeared in the movies The Stanford Prison Experiment, Nervio, Roman J. Israel, EsqY Love simon, appeared as a guest judge in an episode of season 10 of RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Raceand, most notably, he starred in the successful Netflix drama 13 reasons why. After appearing in the GAP Logo Remix campaign in 2018, he also appeared in Coach campaigns in the fall and winter of 2019.
Erika Christensen
Erika Christensen immediately followed Paternity, where he played Julia Braverman-Graham, with a leading role in the brief life of ABC Evil city. She followed that with roles in television movies Anything for love (Contrast), Confirmation (HBO) and The follower (Lifetime), movies Suddenly Y The case of Christ, and a role in another short-lived ABC series, 2017 Ten days in the valley.
Sam Jaeger
Since he played Joel Graham, Sam Jaegerhas had roles in Law and order True crime, Tell me a story, The Handmaid & # 39; s Tale, The Politician Y Why women kill. It will be seen below in the Tammy Faye Bakker biopic Tammy Faye's eyesstarring Jessica Chastain in the title role.
Savannah Paige Rae
Since he played Sydney, the spoiled daughter of Joel and Julia, Savannah Paige Rae has guessed in the 2015 episode of Grey's Anatomy where Patrick DempseyDerek Shepherd died. According to his social networks, he is currently in the process of watching the series for the first time, taking his followers for a walk.
Xolo Maridueña
Xolo MaridueñaVictor was a late addition to the program, joining as a guest in the third season before becoming a regular series over the past three seasons. After saying goodbye to Julia and Joel's adopted son, he made appearances as a guest star on Rush hour Y Twin peaks before getting a leading role in YouTube Premium Cobra Kai, a continuation of The karate boy Film cycle A third season is expected in 2020.
Dax shepard
Since we said goodbye to Crosby Braverman, a perennial fight, Dax shepard He has kept busy. He wrote, directed and starred in the film adaptation of Potato chips, guessed at It's always sunny in Philadelphia Y Hot and humid American summer: ten years later, replaced Danny Masterson on Netflix The ranchand currently stars ABC & # 39; s Bless this mess. In 2018, he released his very popular podcast Expert armchair, and in 2020, will be the co-host of the revived Top Gear America for Motor Trend.
Joy Bryant
Since starring as Jasmine Trussell, Joy Bryant He has guessed in shows as varied as Rosewood, Girls, Ballers Y Trinkets. Then they will see her in a leading role in ABC's legal drama For life, which will debut on February 11.
Tyree brown
After playing Jabbar, the adorable son of Crosby and Jasmine, for six seasons, Tyree brown has made appearances in Criminal minds Y Blackishlent his voice to Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapadeand appeared in the 2017 movie Camp Cool Kids. The next one will be seen in the movies A nation under God Y The crossing of my brothers.
