Before the Pearsons, there were the Bravermans.

In fact, when NBC debuted We are In 2016, it had only been a little over a year since we said a sincere goodbye to the beloved family that preceded them. And while that jump of tears has done everything possible to fill the giant hole the size of Braverman in our hearts since Paternity signed five years ago on January 29, 2015, we will admit that there is a large part of us that we still lack the nuanced Berkeley-based family drama, so tenderly guided by showrunner Jason Katims.

The series, which ran for six seasons before moving away from the deadly coil along with the five-year spoiler alert, Patriarch Zeek (played by Coach veterinarian Craig T. Nelson), was based freely on the 1989 film by Ron Howard of the same name, but quickly supplanted his predecessor as the best known Paternity. And although it was never a classification power, Katims's naturalistic approach to filming, which included three cameras filming scenes from all angles and (usually) no table reading before filming, took the series eternally to all who were .