When is the Puppy Bowl in 2020? Time, TV channel and live broadcast for the cutest game of the year

Maybe football is not your thing, and that's fine. Maybe puppies are, and that is exactly why you are here to get information on the 16th Annual Puppy Bowl.

The Sunday before the start of Super Bowl 54 between the 49ers and the Chiefs, the Puppy Bowl will air on Animal Planet for what will undoubtedly be the least competitive bowl game of the afternoon.

Before the big Sunday event, be sure to check out the 2020 Puppy Bowl lineup and choose your favorites (although everyone should be your favorite).

Two powerful teams, #TeamRuff and #TeamPuff, will face off in a two-hour showdown that will undoubtedly be worth their previous attention to the Super Bowl. Here is all the information you need to know about the 2020 Puppy Bowl, including the start time, the TV channel and how to broadcast live.

What time is the Puppy Bowl in 2020?

Date : Sunday February 2

: Sunday February 2 Time: 3 p.m. ET

The Puppy Bowl will begin at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 2, just over three hours before Super Bowl 54. The pregame festivities begin an hour before the pre-game show Puppy Bowl of Animal Planet.

What channel is the Puppy Bowl on?

Television channel: Animal Planet

Animal Planet will televise the 16th annual Puppy Bowl between Team Ruff and Team Puff.

Reality television stars Jonathan and Drew Scott, comedian Whitney Cummings and singer and songwriter Emmylou Harris will participate in this year's broadcast with actor Dan Schachner as the game's referee for the ninth year.

How to stream the Puppy Bowl live

A live broadcast of the Puppy Bowl is available through Animal Planet GO.

Is there a halftime show?

Of course, there is a half-time Puppy Bowl show. The 2020 version will present the Arm & Hammer Kitty halftime show with Jenni-PURR Lopez and CAT-ira performing "Catnips Don & # 39; t Lie,quot; at Geico Stadium.

Adoptions Puppy Bowl 2020

As always, the 2020 Puppy Bowl features adoptable Team Ruff and Team Fluff dogs. All the puppies presented in the previous Puppy Bowls have been adopted by a family. This year's list features dogs from all over the United States, as well as from Colombia, the U.S. Virgin Islands. UU. And Toronto.

2020 Puppy Bowl Alignment

Ninety-six puppies from 61 shelters will appear in the 2020 Puppy Bowl. You can find the complete list of doggos below, and you can see their photos here.