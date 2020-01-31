What will the UK be like a decade after Brexit? The | United Kingdom

%MINIFYHTML0b03d3558f1b79eed678ac4346d2334411% %MINIFYHTML0b03d3558f1b79eed678ac4346d2334412%

Glasgow, United Kingdom – On Friday, January 31, when clocks across the UK hit at 11 p.m., Britain's prolonged exit from the European Union becomes official.

There is a fundamental change in the country's history.

Plus:

An 11-month transition period forces the United Kingdom to briefly comply with EU standards after it ceases to be a member state, but industry captains, political leaders and human rights groups are preparing for the Major constitutional change in modern British history.

Can the United Kingdom prosper alone, and how could Britain be in a decade?

In the last three and a half years, the Parliament of the United Kingdom did not repeatedly approve its Brexit legislation until the Conservative Party secured a majority in the December general elections.

"The end of the Brexit stalemate brought relief to businesses," said Suren Thiru, chief economist of the British Chambers of Commerce.

"But we are also aware that this is the first step on a long road and the focus for companies at the moment is in that future trade agreement with the EU."

After the framework agreed by Johnson with the EU to leave the union was approved earlier this month, he promised to deliver a post-Brexit trade agreement with the bloc by the end of 2020.

The main EU Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, warned that both sides face "the risk of a cliff edge,quot; if a trade agreement is not signed at the end of the post-Brexit transition period on December 31, 2020, when Freedom of movement – a central EU principle – will also be abolished in Britain.

Future post brexit

In the United Kingdom, industry experts need to know if the transition period will result in a trade agreement or if they should start preparing for a Brexit without an agreement.

"UK companies are very resilient and can adapt to significant changes if they know what that change will be," argues Thiru, who said British investment in new technologies and moving towards a net zero carbon economy will be crucial in the long term. Long-term economic perspectives.

But he also says that "moving away from Britain's existing agreements,quot; means that it is important to have a "clear future commercial relationship with the EU,quot; to maintain sustainable growth in 2030 and beyond.

Musicians care about the freedom to travel after Brexit

The ability of the United Kingdom to remove 14 million Britons from poverty after Brexit has also become relevant.

"The further we move away from the EU, the more likely we are to have trade barriers, and that has all things, negative economic consequences," said Helen Barnard, deputy director of policies and partnerships at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation. – an independent social change organization that works to solve the poverty of the United Kingdom.

Barnard told Al Jazeera that there are places in the United Kingdom that are "much more exposed to their economies being affected if we get many trade barriers."

"So, if we end up with a more distant business relationship, what will the UK government do to stimulate those local economies?"

That said, Barnard can imagine a future in which, within 10 years, "we have left the EU and poverty has been radically reduced,quot; through adequate government intervention, and in which the time freed from the Brexit process can focus completely ". national priorities,quot;.

Brexit has also raised questions about the influence and unity of the United Kingdom.

Tim Bale, a professor of politics at Queen Mary University in London, expects Britain to "lose the amplification (diplomatic, commercial and other) that it obtained from EU membership … despite the independent nuclear deterrent of the Kingdom United, its seat in the UN Security Council, its has a fairly large economy (and) its so-called special relationship with the United States. "

"Then, after all, their influence and meaning, while not disappearing, will diminish, if only a little by 2030."

Immigration and racism

The campaign to leave the EU was based on rhetoric against immigration and to strengthen or "regain control,quot; of the borders.

Last year, a survey across the United Kingdom revealed that following the Brexit vote, ethnic minorities in the United Kingdom faced increasing levels of overt racism.

"People voted to leave the European Union for all kinds of reasons," British-Nigerian historian and broadcaster David Olusoga told Al Jazeera.

"But there are people who have made that decision as a new form of nativism. And no matter what their views on Brexit, you can see how these people have made the decision (to leave) as a license to express an opinion. from Britain that's fundamentally racial. "

However, any latent form of racism that has emerged from the Brexit vote, he said, could become something of the past in 10 years.

"Brexit is a project of the oldest parts of this population rather than the youngest," he said.

"In 2030, the younger generation will be in charge and their feelings and their vision of the world and with what they feel comfortable (will differ from) their parents and grandparents."

Scottish state?

Scotland and Northern Ireland voted to "remain,quot; in the Brexit 2016 referendum, as opposed to England and Wales.

Some observers argued that this has raised the Prospects for Scottish independence and Irish unity.

Ireland, which is not part of the United Kingdom, will remain in the EU, which means that the United Kingdom will share a border with the block on Saturday.

George Kerevan, an economist and former MP from the Scottish National Party (SNP) for independence, believes that the Scottish state, currently backed by 45 to 50 percent of Scots, is likely within the next decade.

"I think you could easily say that within 10 years, the natural progress of demography will make the younger central vote, which is stronger in favor of independence, becoming a majority as the older generation (more anti-independence) dies, "he said. Al Jazeera