What the cast of animators has to say about the secret connections in the team

We can, we must, we will … find out more about the elite cheerleaders of Navarro College. At least yes Andy Cohen he has his way.
Thursdays Watch what happens live, the host Bravo on the grill Encourage stars Jerry harris, Gabi Butler, The & # 39; Darius Marshall and Monica Aldama especially what celebrities have slipped into their DMsBen Platt, Snooki, J.J. Watt“Namely if Gabi's teammates were jealous of her popularity in the sport. (Spoiler alert: they are not). And although they were even willing to serve Lexi brumbackshocking exit Y I return, the champions were not circling on a particular question: Is there any secret connection within the team?
While La & # 39; Darius seemed absolutely stunned, Jerry laughed. "Secrets are meant to be secrets," coach Monica said. "We are not going to spill anyone's tea here." Then, take it as you like.
Unfortunately, the Netflix stars were not yet out of danger. Later, during the subsequent program, Andy's anxious staff went out to look for the answers to everybody their burning questions, as if they had heard of Bad Chichas Club or how to spot Monica's evil twin, Annette.
And as for the training of Daytona 2020, well, the team is ahead of schedule. "We feel pretty good," Monica admitted. "We took a week off last week, but we are trying to stand firm. All this is a very new territory for us, so we are learning as we go. But we are definitely working and hopefully we will." I'm proud in April. "
But don't start cheering on the second season yet. Although the reality show counts Chrissy Teigen, Ellen Degeneres,Reese witherspoon, Hoda Kotb and almost everyone as fans, it's not clear if the cameras will continue to roll. As Monica joked with Andy. "We are happy to be here."
