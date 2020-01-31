What does Ranbir Kapoor hide behind that mask?

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest stars in B-town. The actor has presented several impressive consecutive performances. This year too, he is ready to star in several expected projects, including Brahmastra and Shamshera. Ranbir is known to dive deep into his characters. The actor has been preparing for his next with Luv Ranjan, who also stars Shraddha Kapoor. The film, still without a title, is surely creating a stir among the audience.

This morning we took RK at the airport when he left in style and walked towards his journey amid the media frenzy. He was dressed in a pair of brown pants and an impeccable white T-shirt, the actor looked super cool. However, what struck us was that Ranbir chose to wear a mask so that his appearance for the film was probably not revealed. That time will only tell. Until then we wish him luck.