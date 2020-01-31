Watch Meghan Trainor Fan Girl Over Idol Dr. Phil in Carpool Karaoke

Meghan trainor This is Carpool Karaoke.

On Thursday, the Grammy winner rode shotgun with James corden for the fan favorite The Late Late Show segment, which is something that has been on your wish list for quite some time.

"Friend, I've been waiting for years to take you to work," he told the Cats star. "I've always wanted to help you."

As they headed to the Late Late Show In the office, the duo began with Meghan's debut song "All About That Bass." Excited to be singing with James, the 26-year-old danced to the rhythm of the song and was speechless when they harmonized for the pre-choir.

Before moving on to the next song, Meghan burst into tears over her husband Daryl Sabara and how the married life was going. In fact, she revealed that her mutual friend Chloe Grace Mortez introduced him to the Spy children star. "She arranged for me a modern blind date," he told the night host. "We went on a double date and went bowling."