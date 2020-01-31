Watch Meghan Trainor Fan Girl Over Idol Dr. Phil in Carpool Karaoke

Meghan trainor This is Carpool Karaoke.
On Thursday, the Grammy winner rode shotgun with James corden for the fan favorite The Late Late Show segment, which is something that has been on your wish list for quite some time.
"Friend, I've been waiting for years to take you to work," he told the Cats star. "I've always wanted to help you."
As they headed to the Late Late Show In the office, the duo began with Meghan's debut song "All About That Bass." Excited to be singing with James, the 26-year-old danced to the rhythm of the song and was speechless when they harmonized for the pre-choir.
Before moving on to the next song, Meghan burst into tears over her husband Daryl Sabara and how the married life was going. In fact, she revealed that her mutual friend Chloe Grace Mortez introduced him to the Spy children star. "She arranged for me a modern blind date," he told the night host. "We went on a double date and went bowling."
Meghan left no detail out of the story, including that Chloe was there with her boyfriend. Brooklyn Beckham and that he encouraged her to make a move on Daryl. "Brooklyn came to me and said," You should kiss him, "he recalled. "And I was like,‘ Guys, let me kiss him on my own time … After that we went to karaoke and (Daryl) sang "Your Song & # 39; for Elton Johnto my face He is something else. I've never met anyone else like him. I was like, & # 39; I'm going to marry you & # 39; ".
Daryl's romantic serenade wasn't even the best part of the story. After applauding the actor's arrogance, Meghan said that Brooklyn and Chloe were singing a song Spice Girls. Iconic.
Changing gears, Meghan invited James to a sensual interpretation of her song "Like I & # 39; m Gonna Lose You,quot; as they made their way through Los Angeles. James graciously sang John legendpart, and once again, the duo showed that their voices harmonize perfectly together.
On a more personal note, Meghan opened up to James on her way to becoming a multi-platinum artist, explaining that she had originally set out to have a career in songwriting. "There was a time when many people said:: Wow, you should be a composer," he began. "And I thought, & # 39; Okay, I guess I'll do it because everyone seems to be pointing out saying you're a composer instead of an artist … But the song,quot; All About That Bass … they took it and just They dominated and made me be the artist and I just went with him. And then all my dreams came true. "
After listing all the famous musicians for whom he has written, including Jennifer Lopez, Rascal Flats Y Michael BubleJames challenged the "No,quot; singer to write a song on the spot. "Beep, beep," he sang. "I'm traffic. Hey, yes."
Then, the musical couple received a surprise from nothing less than Dr. Phil. Moments before getting into the backseat, Meghan revealed that she loves television personality. Excited to be able to join in the fun, Dr. Phil requested that they sing one of Meghan's songs.
Before leaving, he left Meghan and James with some words of wisdom: "If you find out why people do what they do and don't do what they don't do, then you have a great advantage in life. Pay attention, right? Pay Attention ". Then, tactfully, he gave Meghan's new album Treat me, which falls on Friday, January 31, a generous complement. "Listen to achieve it and don't forget that he has a new album … do you think I don't follow this girl?"
Watch Meghan and James harmonize, talk about marriage and have a session with Dr. Phil in the video above!
