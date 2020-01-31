Watch Harry Styles and Lizzo shine at the surprise juice performance

Somebody come find this man!

In the best surprise of all time, Lizzobrought Harry Styleson stage to sing "Juice,quot; together during their concert Thursday night. The "Good As Hell,quot; singer was in Miami to perform in the SiriusXM & Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert series before the 2020 Super Bowl. "Juice,quot; served as the grand finale, and what a finale it was!

In a video taken by one of the concert goers, the star (who has just won three Grammys) is seen preparing to launch the song when he says, "Wait, I need to get someone out. Ladies and gentlemen, Harry Styles! And the crowd went crazy, even one of his dancers seemed surprised as before. Only one direction The member took the stage with his combination of pants and sweater vest, and his reaction is all ours.

The two singing birds proceeded to obtain everybody Joy playing the bop of a song together.