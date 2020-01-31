Watch Harry Styles and Lizzo shine at the surprise juice performance

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Pandora
Somebody come find this man!
In the best surprise of all time, Lizzobrought Harry Styleson stage to sing "Juice,quot; together during their concert Thursday night. The "Good As Hell,quot; singer was in Miami to perform in the SiriusXM & Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert series before the 2020 Super Bowl. "Juice,quot; served as the grand finale, and what a finale it was!
In a video taken by one of the concert goers, the star (who has just won three Grammys) is seen preparing to launch the song when he says, "Wait, I need to get someone out. Ladies and gentlemen, Harry Styles! And the crowd went crazy, even one of his dancers seemed surprised as before. Only one direction The member took the stage with his combination of pants and sweater vest, and his reaction is all ours.
The two singing birds proceeded to obtain everybody Joy playing the bop of a song together.
Harry (who made a funny version of the single in the Live Lounge of BBC Radio 1 in December) even knew the choreography and danced along with the singer of "Truth Hurts,quot;.
The "Adore You,quot; singer (who was already in Miami to head the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl party) showed how much he really loves Lizzo during this song performance. When he did not sing, he jumped with enthusiasm and provided supportive voices with enthusiasm.
When the line "Somebody come find this man, I think he got lost in my DM,quot; appeared on the bridge, the two faced each other before the rockstar shouted "I want to be much more than friends! What you want me to say, baby?"
In a truly enchanting moment, the two stars held hands as they sang the final chorus. Harry, the greatest hype of all time, shouted "LIZZO!" and made a gesture towards the "Jerome,quot; singer while singing the final note of the song, which closed her two-hour performance.
If Lizzo and Harry are shining, everyone will shine.
This pre-Super Bowl concert marked the first performance of the 31-year-old since the 2020 Grammys on Sunday. According to The Hollywood reporter, the singer used that performance as her medium to celebrate her three Grammy Awards.
"I just want to say that this is my first show since the Grammys," he told the crowd. "I still haven't processed it at all. I feel that tonight is the night to really celebrate those three Grammy, my family and that beautiful performance that my team organized. We went to celebrate tonight."
The pop star also took a moment to honor the deceased Kobe BryantY Gianna Bryant, who tragically died the morning of the Grammys.
"I can't be at the biggest sporting event of the year without mentioning the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna," he said. "We cannot be in this event and not think of them in our hearts and sustain and honor them as sports fans, as music fans, as human beings."
"We have a mutual effect," he added. "We have to be good to each other. We don't know what tomorrow holds for us. We don't know if tomorrow promised. Therefore, I want you all to really go deep and be good to yourself, be good for your family. If you have some meat with your family, crush it (expletively). "
There is no doubt that Lizzo was feeling a whirlwind of emotions during his concert last night. And getting Harry out was just the stroke of joy she and the audience needed.
Consider this our official release for a Hizzo collaboration album.
