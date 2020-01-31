Warren Gatland, coach of the British and Irish Lions, successfully starts in Super Rugby | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML337bde0da39bda8be04587dd88e0e34c11% %MINIFYHTML337bde0da39bda8be04587dd88e0e34c12%

The Gatland Chiefs beat Blues 37-29 in Auckland; Brumbies border the Reds 27-24 in Canberra; Sharks see bulls 23-15 in Durban





British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland made a winning return in Super Rugby when he led the Chiefs to a 37-29 victory over the Blues at the season's opening.

Gatland, a former All Blacks hooker who was one of the most limited players for the Chiefs province, Waikato, has not been involved in Super Rugby since 2007 when he was a technical advisor to the Chiefs.

For 12 years he was coach of Wales and coach of the Lions since 2013.

0:50 Upon his return to Super Rugby, Aaron Cruden of New Zealand was instrumental in the crucial score that secured a 37-29 victory for his Chiefs team against the Blues Upon his return to Super Rugby, Aaron Cruden of New Zealand was instrumental in the crucial score that secured a 37-29 victory for his Chiefs team against the Blues

The Chiefs did not see the lead at Eden Park in Auckland until the 68th minute when end Solomon Alaimalo scored in the left corner. Aaron Cruden, a former All Blacks midfielder, who has not played in New Zealand since 2017 while in France, left the bench to try and kick three conversions, a penalty and a dropped goal to help the Chiefs overcome a 19 – 5 part-time deficit.

The highly qualified blues dominated the first half with two attempts by Rieko Ioane, who played with energy after losing his place in the All Blacks in 2019.

But the blues fell in the second half. When the Chiefs affirmed themselves with the help of two attempts to prostitute Samisoni Taukei & # 39; aho, the Blues had no response and began to make mistakes that caused their game to crumble.

"To be honest, we weren't great in the first half, we were pretty average," Gatland said.

Samisoni Taukei & # 39; aho leads for bosses

"For us, the first three games are vital. The Crusaders next week at home is an important game for us, then we are on our way to the Sunwolves. If we have a good start and win these first three games, it will put us right in this competition. "

Brumbies 27-24 Red

In the second of three games on opening night, the Brumbies beat the Reds 27-24 in Canberra. Forest fires burned within 10 kilometers (six miles) of the city and threatened to cancel the game.

Tom Banks scores for the Brumbies

After going earlier, Tom Wright, Folau Faingaa and Tom Banks scored attempts before a penalty put him 27-17 for the Brumbies in the 67th minute. A late attempt by the No. 8 Reds Harry Wilson made it close.

Brumbies coach Dan McKellar said starting the Super Rugby season in January was "dangerous,quot; and called for a change next season. The match was played in a heat of 39 degrees (102 F) and the players suffered oppressive conditions.

Sharks 23-15 Bulls

The season began in South Africa, with the Sharks beating three-time Bulls champion 23-15 at home in Durban.

Aphelele Fassi attacks for sharks

The Sharks scored the only attempts, through the Sbu Nkosi wing and the decisive game in the 79th minute of scrumhalf replacement Sanele Nohamba in their Super Rugby debut.

Midfielder Morne Steyn, a three-time Super Rugby winner who returned to the Bulls after six years at Stade Francais, kicked all Bulls points. His goal dropped just before halftime beat the Bulls in the front 9-6.

Nkosi scored after receiving a cross shot from Curwin Bosch to give the Sharks the lead again.

Steyn's boot closed at 16-15 at the end of the game while still collecting points in a long period of Bulls pressure. However, Nohamba broke through after a movement from a scrum at the end to seal the victory of the Sharks.