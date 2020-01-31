Vote: What movie should win the best movie at the Oscars 2020?

We are only one week away from one of our favorite nights!
On February 9, the Oscars 2020 will be officially upon us and we can hardly wait.
With the assistance of the best actors, directors, writers and more from Hollywood, we know that a great ceremony awaits us that will be full of unforgettable moments.
However, until we hear the presenters read the names on the envelopes, nobody can guess who will actually end up with a trophy.
So why not act as if we were members of the Academy ourselves?
You have already heard some of the people you would like to see pick up the hardware, voting that Brad Pitt I should end up with the best supporting actor and that Joaquin Phoenix should be announced Lead Actor.
The survey results also showed that Laura Dern it was your choice for the supporting actress and what do you expect to see Tk It will end up being the winning main actress.
Today, we want to know what movie you would like to see to take home the Best Film award.
With nine fascinating movies in dispute, it will be a difficult race.
Take a look at all the nominees below and then listen in the survey of what movie takes the first prize of the night.
All are excellent options, but only one can be victorious, so vote now!
NEON CJ Entertainment
Parasite
This multi-genre film follows members of the Kim family and their plan to be hired by a wealthy family by pretending to be highly qualified people.
Amblin Partners
1917
This tense World War I film follows two soldiers who are sent on a mission through no man's land. The exciting and claustrophobic filming style gives the image an epic feel, but the anguish lies in how common the horrors of war tend to be.
Sony Pictures Entertainment
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Quentin TarantinoThe love letter to the Golden Age of Hollywood intertwines the tales of a fading television star, a somber double trick and a growing environment in the context of the emergence of counterculture and the twilight days of the Western genre.
Netflix
Marriage history
Noah BaumbachThe divorce story that is really a love story follows a couple whose vicious divorce lawyers bring to mind the things that were not said in their marriage.
Wilson Webb
Little woman
The last adaptation of Louisa May AlcottThe book goes from one place to another between the childhood of the March sisters and their later lives, navigating love, family and professional aspirations.
Netflix
the Irish
The three-and-a-half hour mafia movie follows Frank Sheeran's career as a mafia hitman, moving from the end of a standard criminal drama to a grim character study.
L Horricks / 20thCenturyFox / Kobal / Shutterstock
Jojo Rabbit
This dark comedy of Taika Waititi He follows Jojo, a lonely young German whose best imaginary friend is a country version of Adolf Hitler and whose mother hides a Jewish girl on the walls of his house.
Merrick Morton / Twentieth Century Fox
Ford v Ferrari
In this action-packed movie, the Ford and Ferrari car companies face off in the Le Mans race in an increasingly tense competition to see who can build the fastest car on the track.
Warner Bros.
jester
The latest version of jester franchise sees Joaquin Phoenix playing Arthur Fleck, a man with mental illness whose fall allows him to rise as the antihero that many in Gotham are ready to defend.
