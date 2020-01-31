Vote: What movie should win the best movie at the Oscars 2020?

We are only one week away from one of our favorite nights!

On February 9, the Oscars 2020 will be officially upon us and we can hardly wait.

With the assistance of the best actors, directors, writers and more from Hollywood, we know that a great ceremony awaits us that will be full of unforgettable moments.

%MINIFYHTMLd9eede612597aa1f6915c34f7566350e13% %MINIFYHTMLd9eede612597aa1f6915c34f7566350e14%

However, until we hear the presenters read the names on the envelopes, nobody can guess who will actually end up with a trophy.

So why not act as if we were members of the Academy ourselves?

You have already heard some of the people you would like to see pick up the hardware, voting that Brad Pitt I should end up with the best supporting actor and that Joaquin Phoenix should be announced Lead Actor.

The survey results also showed that Laura Dern it was your choice for the supporting actress and what do you expect to see Tk It will end up being the winning main actress.

Today, we want to know what movie you would like to see to take home the Best Film award.

With nine fascinating movies in dispute, it will be a difficult race.