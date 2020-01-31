Vitality Netball Superleague: Manchester Thunder announces leadership team for 2020 | Netball news





Laura Malcolm will assume the role of co-vice-captain of Thunder for the 2020 season

Manchester Thunder, the current Vitality Netball Superleague champions, have announced their leadership team for the 2020 season.

Head coach Karen Greig has selected three players to form the group, as they try to secure consecutive Superleague titles for the first time in their history.

Defender Emma Dovey, who has been Captain of the Thunder for the past three years, will continue in that role during the new season. She has played her entire career in the franchise and Greig implicitly trusts her.

"Emma has been solid for us in the last 11 years and brings that experience to our defensive unit," said the head coach.

"She has proven to be a leader as effective as a player in recent years and I am delighted that she continues as a captain."

"A head coach needs a captain on the court they can trust and Emma definitely has that."

Kathryn Turner was the second player to announce that she would return to the franchise for the 2020 season and return to the role of co-vice-captain.

The 26-year-old shooter returned for her eleventh season and with the retirement of the unconditional Kerry Almond after the Grand Final last year, someone else has been selected to be vice-captain with Turner.

The chosen person is one of the Roses of vitality of England, Laura Malcolm.

Manchester Thunder has enjoyed a productive preseason campaign so far that included winning the Mike Greenwood Trophy (Credit @ThunderNetball)

Malcolm has experience in the role of vice-captain of the Roses tour in South Africa and in the recent Vitality Nations Cup competition.

"We are fortunate in Thunder to have a wide range of skills and experience among our team, but we have decided that Laura is the right choice to move up as vice-captain," Greig shared.

"Replacing Kerry in the leadership group will not be an easy job, but Laura has the maturity and presence to do so.

"She is a very vocal player with a work ethic matched by few others on and off the court, either in the gym or analyzing performances.

"In Emma, ​​Kathryn and Laura we have a team that is ready and hungry to defend our Superleague title."

Manchester Thunder begins his defense of the title with a great match of the Final, live Sky Sports, at the opening of the season in Birmingham on February 22.

The day of raising the curtain, which is an additional round with teams playing against an opponent for the third time, begins the calendar of the season before the teams scatter throughout the United Kingdom.

