Violence in Afghanistan skyrockets amid talks between the United States and the Taliban: Watchdog | News

Violent attacks in Afghanistan jumped to record levels in the last quarter of 2019 compared to previous years, a US government control agency said. UU., Underlining the continuing cost of the 18-year conflict in the country.

There were 8,204 attacks between October and December last year. compared to 6,974 in the same period in 2018 – According to a report by the Special Inspector General for the Reconstruction of Afghanistan (SIGAR) published on Friday.

This represented the highest number of attacks in the same three month period of any year since the recording began in 2010.

September, when the first round of the presidential vote was held, was the worst month of 2019 with the highest number of attacks with victims.

"The last six turbulent months resulted in increases in enemy attacks in general (six percent) and effective attacks (four percent) in 2019 compared to already high levels reported in 2018," SIGAR said in its quarterly report to Congress from the United States.

37% of the attacks resulted in people killed or injured, according to the report.

The capital, Kabul and other urban areas have seen an unusual period of more than two months without large-scale bomb attacks that frequently shake the city and cause mass deaths.

Despite the calm, which occurred when the United States and the Taliban continue talks about a possible agreement for US forces to leave Afghanistan, the struggle in rural provinces has continued unabated, with reports of skirmishes that appear daily.

Massive losses

SIGAR said the attacks seemed to reflect progress in the talks between the United States and the Taliban, with incidents that fell earlier this year, and then rebounded after U.S. President Donald Trump temporarily halted negotiations in September.

The Pentagon has also continued to increase the pace of operations, with US fighter jets dropping more bombs on Afghanistan in 2019 than at any other time in at least a decade, according to the U.S. Air Force. UU.

The United States and the Taliban continue to discuss a possible agreement that would see US troops begin to leave Afghanistan in exchange for security guarantees.

The United States, which invaded Afghanistan and overthrew the Taliban in 2001, wants the Taliban to guarantee that Afghanistan will not become a refuge for "terrorists,quot;, while the Taliban focus on ensuring the withdrawal of all led foreign forces from the country for the United States.

For months, the United States has asked the Taliban to reduce violence, but both sides have said little in recent days about the state of the talks, while the Kabul government wants the United States to press for a complete ceasefire. .

The SIGAR report also found that Afghanistan's security forces struggled to take the fight to the Taliban, relying on the support of the United States for more than half of its ground operations.

SIGAR also highlighted a slight increase in the number of victims among the Afghan military, who have suffered massive losses in the last five years.

The majority of casualties among Afghan forces, as in previous years, come from Taliban attacks at checkpoints.