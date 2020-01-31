Vickii Cornborough will reach the Red Roses half a century | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLda1f28f10065410d7f79ac8ddd73fcae11% %MINIFYHTMLda1f28f10065410d7f79ac8ddd73fcae12%





Vickii Cornborough is in line to pick up his 50th cap for England against France on Sunday

Poppy Cleall starts in the second row for the Red Roses against France in the Six Nations on Sunday, while Vickii Cornborough is among the replacements and in the row to receive his 50th limit.

The Harriet Millar-Mills returnee is also among the replacements, as is the young Amelia Harper of Loughborough Lightning, who could make her senior debut.

England arrived in France on Thursday and faced Les Bleus at the Stade du Hameau in Pau, live on Sky Sports Mix at 12.30 p. M. From Sunday.

The two teams met in consecutive games during the international autumn matches of November, with the Red Roses at the top in Clermont-Ferrand (20-10) and in their homeland (17-15), where Lydia's last attempt Thompson Victoria sealed at Exeter's Sandy Park.

"We all look forward to another meeting with France. As you saw in the fall and in all our most recent contests, the games between the two sides are always difficult and cautious matters and we don't expect this to be different," said coach Simon Middleton.

"France is an intelligent team with an excellent team and training setup. It is important that we focus on our game and it is a great opportunity for several of our initial players to demonstrate what they can do."

"We have injuries in experienced players, but we also have a real strength in depth and we have quality and versatility throughout the team. Poppy Cleall is not only extremely talented but an incredibly versatile player and we have no trouble taking her to the second row. The kind of versatility is an asset to our group.

"We are seeing a constantly evolving leadership group that is doing really well in our camps and we hope to see this translate further into the field in the next Six Nations games."

"Zoe Aldcroft is a great example of that quality of developing leadership. She has had a great season to date with Gloucester-Hartpury in the Tyrrells Premier 15 and for England not only has she replicated her club form but has also matured fantastically as leader and organizer within the group.

"We named Emily Scarratt as vice-captain during the fall matches and she will continue in that role advancing. All players have the utmost respect for her and is a true example for all players on and off the field. What we would do now He likes to take advantage of his unquestionable leadership skills. He has a great understanding of the game and when he speaks, both players and staff sit and listen.

"We are all fully aware of the challenge we have before us this weekend, the French will be harmed after the two results in November, particularly from Exeter, where they were exceptional. However, one of the things we have been working on as a team is our composure under pressure, how to close the games when we are winning and keep our nerves and win games from behind in death. We did it twice in the summer and we did it again in November. As a team that gives us great confidence in our ability to win under pressure.

"When you play outside France, it is imperative that you take the game and do not lie down. You need to impose your game or they will throw you all over the field. We do not intend to let them do it." come Sunday at lunch time. "

Red roses: 15 Sarah McKenna, 14 Abby Dow, 13 Emily Scarratt, 12 Zoe Harrison, 11 Jess Breach, 10 Katy Daley-McLean, 9 Natasha Hunt; 1 Hannah Botterman, 2 Amy Cokayne, 3 Shaunagh Brown, 4 Poppy Cleall, 5 Zoe Aldcroft, 6 Sarah Beckett, 7 Vicky Fleetwood, 8 Sarah Hunter (c)

Replacements: 16 Lark Davies, 17 Vickii Cornborough, 18 Sarah Bern, 19 Harriet Millar-Mills, 20 Amelia Harper, 21 Leanne Riley, 22 Amber Reed, 23 Emily Scott.