US attacks on Qaeda leader in Yemen

The United States has carried out an air strike against the leader of the Al Qaeda branch in Yemen after months of tracking it by air surveillance and other intelligence, according to three current or former US officials.
Officials expressed confidence that Qaeda leader Qassim al-Rimi was killed in an air strike in January in Yemen, but they were awaiting confirmation before making a public announcement.
If confirmed, his death could represent a significant blow to the Qaeda affiliate, which remains one of the most powerful branches of the terrorist group. The Yemen branch, Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, has attempted to attack the United States and Europe and is believed to still want to do so.
The group's ability to orchestrate or attack targets in the West has been stunted in recent years, as US airstrikes have targeted its bomb manufacturers and propagandists in English. But the group, US officials said earlier, remains dangerous.
Qaeda and Islamic State leaders have been targeted in the past by US military or C.I.A. drone attacks, only to let US officials know later that the militants had survived. That has made US officials more cautious in declaring such strikes successful.
Military officials said they were not aware of any attacks. The C.I.A. and the National Security Council declined to comment.
The C.I.A. He learned of Mr. al-Rimi's location by an informant in Yemen in November, according to a US official who was informed about the strike. That information allowed the government to begin tracking it through surveillance drones.
Local news reports in Yemen said an attack with drones this month killed two militant suspects in the Wadi Abedah area in central Yemen. The reports did not identify the people killed in the strike.
Al-Rimi, 41, is among the few Qaeda leaders whose terrorist pedigree dates back to the era before the September 11 attacks.
A veteran of the Qaeda training camps in Afghanistan, Mr. al-Rimi then returned to his native Yemen, where he was sentenced to five years in prison for conspiring to kill the US ambassador there. He left prison a year later, and quickly ascended the ranks of the Qaeda subsidiary.
The State Department offered a $ 5 million reward for information leading to Mr. al-Rimi's capture, and then doubled the reward to $ 10 million, as it was linked to numerous plots against US interests.
According to the State Department, it is believed that he played a role in the 2008 attack on the US embassy in Sana, which killed 10 guards and four civilians, as well as in the 2009 plot of Nigerian Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab to shoot down a Detroit flight with explosives hidden in his underwear.
"He was an al Qaeda veteran whose career began in the fields in Afghanistan prior to September 11," said Thomas Joscelyn, a member of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies in Washington. "After being arrested outside prison, he was part of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula relaunch management team, becoming his military commander."
Joscelyn said Mr. al-Rimi was one of four Qaeda officials who appeared in a video announcing the relaunch of the group in 2009.
Analysts said numerous Qaeda leaders were killed in similar attacks. "These attacks are necessary to degrade the group, but they are not enough to destroy it," Joscelyn said.
The affiliate in Yemen was considered for a time the most capable of attacking American interests, but has not pursued a plot aimed at the United States in years.
Bruce Riedel, a 30-year veteran of former C.I.A. Officer, said he had heard about the strike, but added that it was not clear if Mr. al-Rimi had been killed.
"Al-Rimi is an important goal, probably more dangerous for Yemen and Saudi Arabia than for Americans due to the decline in the group's capabilities during the Yemen war," he said.
The attack on Mr. al-Rimi occurred at approximately the same time that the US military tried unsuccessfully kill a senior Iranian military officer in Yemen, Abdul Reza Shahlai. The attempted attack on Shahlai came on the same day that an American drone killed Major General Qassim Suleimani, the most powerful commander in Iran.
Saeed al-Batati and Mark Mazzetti contributed reports.