US attacks on Qaeda leader in Yemen

The United States has carried out an air strike against the leader of the Al Qaeda branch in Yemen after months of tracking it by air surveillance and other intelligence, according to three current or former US officials.

Officials expressed confidence that Qaeda leader Qassim al-Rimi was killed in an air strike in January in Yemen, but they were awaiting confirmation before making a public announcement.

If confirmed, his death could represent a significant blow to the Qaeda affiliate, which remains one of the most powerful branches of the terrorist group. The Yemen branch, Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, has attempted to attack the United States and Europe and is believed to still want to do so.

The group's ability to orchestrate or attack targets in the West has been stunted in recent years, as US airstrikes have targeted its bomb manufacturers and propagandists in English. But the group, US officials said earlier, remains dangerous.