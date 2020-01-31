United Kingdom confirms the first two cases of coronavirus | UK news

%MINIFYHTMLa408775c03244eb9433e55f4337de86f11% %MINIFYHTMLa408775c03244eb9433e55f4337de86f12%

Two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the United Kingdom, the first of these cases seen, British health authorities said on Friday.

"We can confirm that two patients in England, who are members of the same family, have tested positive for coronaviruses," said Chris Whitty, medical director of England.

"Patients are receiving specialized care from the NHS, and we are using proven infection control procedures to prevent further spread of the virus," he said.

He also said that the United Kingdom has been prepared and that there are robust infection control measures.

"We continue to work closely with the World Health Organization and the international community as the outbreak develops in China to ensure that we are prepared for any eventuality," Whitty said.

On Friday, the United Kingdom will bring about 150 British and EU citizens from China to the United Kingdom, according to officials.

Evacuated persons should remain in quarantine for approximately two weeks.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Health said by telephone that the two infected people were not on board the plane carrying the evacuees from Wuhan, the Chinese city in the center of the coronavirus outbreak.

The spokesman refused to give the age, sex or other details of the infected couple.

The new coronavirus has killed at least 213 people in China, with almost 10,000 infected. More than 80,000 people have undergone medical observation.

Since its outbreak at the end of last year, China has blocked Wuhan in an attempt to contain the virus and is building a 1,000-bed hospital in the city to treat those affected by the outbreak.

Beyond China, the virus has spread to other countries such as Japan, South Korea, Thailand, the United States, Singapore, France, Vietnam and Canada.

Travelers from China are being examined to detect the virus in airports around the world. Several airlines, including British Airways and Turkish Airlines, have suspended flights to Wuhan and other parts of China.

At an emergency meeting on Thursday, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak as an international emergency.