U.S. Army UU. Turn to Aerojet Rocketdyne for the acquisition of Stinger flight engines – Defense Blog

The U.S. Army UU. He awarded the US rocket and missile propulsion manufacturer, Aerojet Rocketdyne, with a contract modification of $ 76.8 million to support the Stinger missile system.

The Stinger missile "shoots and forgets,quot; employs a passive infrared finder to get into its aerial target. The Stinger missile is launched by a small launch engine that pushes it at a safe distance from the operator before activating the main flight engine, both solid propellant rocket engines provided by Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne of Camden received a modification (P00005) to hire W31P4Q-18-D-0027 for the acquisition of Stinger flight engines. The Department of Defense said Aerojet Rocketdyne's offer was the only one requested and received.

Raytheon builds the Stinger missile system, and Aerojet Rocketdyne is the subcontractor of flight engines. The estimated date of completion is September 30, 2021. The US Army Hiring Command. UU., Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the hiring activity.