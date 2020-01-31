U.S. Air Force UU. Order two new C-37B aircraft – Defense Blog

The U.S. Air Force UU. He has placed an order for two modified C-37 low-wing commercial aircraft, according to a statement issued Thursday by the US Department of Defense. UU.

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., a business unit of General Dynamics, received a delivery order in the amount of $ 127,430,000 for the acquisition of two C-37B aircraft.

The work will be done in Savannah, Georgia, and is expected to be delivered in September 2021.

The C-37 is the military version of the long-range jet aircraft and large companies and is mainly used to transport government officials and the Department of Defense and its personnel.

The aircraft contains a modern flight management system with a global satellite-based global positioning system.

The C-37A is a military version of the Gulfstream V and the C-37B is a military version of the Gulfstream 550 aircraft that provides global air transportation for senior officers and dignitaries.

The C-37 are commercial low-wing airplanes powered by two turbo fan engines equipped with thrust inverters capable of making nonstop flights at all types of weather, long range and high speed.

The plane has an executive compartment with capacity for six passengers and a staff compartment with capacity for eight passengers. An unlisted luggage area of ​​226 cubic feet is fully pressurized and accessible from the cabin.