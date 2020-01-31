Two arrested after a violation at checkpoints in Mar-a-Lago: reports | USA news

%MINIFYHTML410ccabdc9e3e21afa94308acf19c2c511% %MINIFYHTML410ccabdc9e3e21afa94308acf19c2c512%

Two people are detained after a black vehicle violated two security checkpoints at the Mar-a-Lago complex of U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida, according to media reports on Friday hours before the planned trip of the president there.

The vehicle was headed to the main entrance of the property, NBC News said, citing the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Local reports said that a bridge leading to the Palm Beach complex had been closed and that there was a strong police presence in the area.

Trump was scheduled to leave Washington, DC, to go to his resort on Friday afternoon.

