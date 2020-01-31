Twitter defends a second grade student whose perfect attendance was stolen

Instagram @tabgeezy
It's a good Friday really!
If you thought your problems were serious, just wait until you find out how sweet and innocent second grade student Taylor a girl in her class stole her pencil Genoveva. In a video posted on Instagram, Taylor explains in a most beautiful way what happened to him this week at school, and the Internet has nothing quiet.
"Yesterday, I put my pink pencil of perfect assistance in the sharpening box. I am the only one who has the same type of those," he explains severely to his mother who is filming. "I sharpened it in the morning, but when I unpacked, I went to get my pencil and I guessed what I saw. Nothing but old and yellow pencils. I couldn't find my perfect assistance pencil, which is the only pencil I entered. So I had than taking someone else's pencil because someone, and I know who, stole my pencil from perfect attendance. "
Fortunately for the Internet, Taylor named the culprit, who is apparently a small girl in her class named Lizzie.
"Today, I saw Lizzie using it in her morning job, and I was like Lizzie, that's my pencil. She was like, & # 39; Well, I was in that box & # 39 ;, and I thought, & # 39; Because I needed it sharpened & # 39; she said: & # 39; It's just a pencil & # 39 ;, and I said: & # 39; it's my perfect attendance pencil & # 39; and then Reese jumped and said: "Yes , she earned it. You didn't win it, you were in Canada. ”Unfortunately, before Taylor could recover what was rightfully his, Lizzie ended up losing the pencil on her desk.
"Lizzie had my pencil," finished his rant. "And I still don't have it!" While his mother assured him that it was actually just a pencil, the Internet has gathered behind Taylor in his search for his pencil. On Friday morning, both "Lizzie,quot; and "Perfect Attendance Pencil,quot; were all the rage on Twitter.
One user tweeted"It's not just a pencil, it's the beginning. What is his name and where can I send pencils to this baby, because everyone is doing him wrong, #Lizzy, the teacher and his mother." Another user commented on the beginning of the matter: "Somebody give Lizzy the pencil back! Lizzy didn't win it. SHE WAS IN CANADA. This child takes the monkey to a whole new level!"
Although most people joked about the fact that they may not be ready to become parents based on their response to the video, one user commented that, in fact, she is a mother and would not yet relax with the situation. "Nah, you're ready. Because I'm a father. Little Lizzy would be facing the wall for the rest of the school year until she learns not to steal. Lizzy's mom and I would have words. The teacher would be suspended. And we're sending Mrs. & # 39; is just a pencil & # 39; to children's services ", worried user wrote in a tweet.
Justice for Taylor!
