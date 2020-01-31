Try not to melt on the cutest Hollywood athlete and the couples of stars

When it comes to the biggest and brightest pairs of athletes and stars in Hollywood, these couples get a gold medal.
As the 2020 Super Bowl approaching, fans are preparing for a field confrontation between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. But, for pop culture fans, Sunday's game is the time Jennifer Lopez Y ShakiraIt will take the halftime scenario, both for the first time.
However, both singers are no strangers to a stadium. In addition to acting on them during their decades' careers, music stars also have athletes for their partners.
While Shakira has been in a long relationship with the Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué, with whom he welcomed two children, Lopez is currently engaged to the retired Yankees player Alex Rodriguez.
The Super Bowl is often the sight of some fairly important couples of star athletes, especially Tom brady Y Gisele Bundchen, which are a basic pair of the annual football event.
While Brady isn't playing in the game this year, we can bet on a sighting of A-Rod and J.Lo and maybe even some more stars and their other athletic halves.
After all, there are many of them in Hollywood.
Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias
The professional tennis player and the musical sensation are also longtime lovebirds and mom and dad of twins.
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert
When it comes to great couples, the singer and her professional basketball husband are at the top of the star-filled list.
Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha
The actress and former soccer professional is one of the most private married couples in Hollywood.
Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard
After getting married in 2018, the supermodel and the New York Giants wide receiver have welcomed two little ones together.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen
Tom brady Y Gisele Bundchen They are the power couple when it comes to soccer players and celebrity wives. The New England Patriots quarterback and his wife, supermodel, have been married since 2009 and welcomed their son. Benjamin and daughter They lived together.
Victoria and David Beckham
When it comes to superstar athletes and wives, this couple is number 1. Victory Y David Beckham they have been married since 1999, they have four children together, three children Brooklyn, Romeo, cross and daughter Harper—And they have their own empires that make them the ideal team of their dreams.
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union
Actress Gabrielle Union married Miami Heat b-baller Dwyane Wade in 2014. The powerful couple welcomed their first child together through a substitute in November 2018.
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher
Country singer Carrie Underwood has been married to a Canadian hockey star Mike Fisher since 2010. The duo has a three year old son. Isaiah together and welcomed their second child, Jacob, in January 2019.
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez
After becoming a couple in 2017, former baseball player Alex Rodriguez he asked the singer the big question Jennifer Lopez in 2019
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler
Very cavallari star Kristin Cavallari is married to the former quarterback of the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins Jay cutler. The couple resides in Nashville, Tennessee and have three children together.
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander
Super model Kate Upton married Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander in 2017 after the victory of Verlander in the World Series and since then they welcomed their first child together.
Russell Wilson and Ciara
Field Marshal of the Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson said "Yes, I want,quot; to the singer Ciara in 2016 in England and it was pure magic. The couple continues to give us #RelationhipGoals on a regular basis with their chemistry and the sweet life at home raising two children, Future (whom Ciara welcomed with former Future), who is four years old and Sienna whom they welcomed in 2017.
Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker
Grace and Frankie star Brooklyn Decker He has been married to a professional tennis player Andy Roddick since 2009. The adorable couple resides in Austin, Texas, and they have two children together.
Gerard Piqué and Shakira
The sensation of Colombian singing has been dating a professional footballer Gerard Piqué since 2010. The couple has two children, Milan Y Sashatogether
Eric Johnson and Jessica Simpson
The singer and designer married his longtime girlfriend, the former NFL tight end Eric Johnson, in 2014. Together they have three children, Maxwell, Ace Y Birdie.
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak
the Real Atlanta Housewives Star is married to a professional footballer Kroy Biermann, who was a supporter of the Atlanta Falcons.
Derek and Hannah Jeter
Former Yankees player Derek Jeter He has been married to his model wife since 2016. In 2017, the couple welcomed their first child, a girl named Bella Raine. In January 2018, they welcomed their second daughter named Gray history.
Eric and Jessie James Decker
The former soccer star and country singer married in 2013 and brought fans along with them throughout their love story and lives with two children as reality stars.