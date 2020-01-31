Try not to melt on the cutest Hollywood athlete and the couples of stars

When it comes to the biggest and brightest pairs of athletes and stars in Hollywood, these couples get a gold medal.

As the 2020 Super Bowl approaching, fans are preparing for a field confrontation between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. But, for pop culture fans, Sunday's game is the time Jennifer Lopez Y ShakiraIt will take the halftime scenario, both for the first time.

However, both singers are no strangers to a stadium. In addition to acting on them during their decades' careers, music stars also have athletes for their partners.

%MINIFYHTMLb15f1f2c3d98c68731797da0ab34a29313% %MINIFYHTMLb15f1f2c3d98c68731797da0ab34a29314%

While Shakira has been in a long relationship with the Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué, with whom he welcomed two children, Lopez is currently engaged to the retired Yankees player Alex Rodriguez.