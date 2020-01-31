Try not to melt on the cutest Hollywood athlete and the couples of stars

Home Entertainment Try not to melt on the cutest Hollywood athlete and the couples...

When it comes to the biggest and brightest pairs of athletes and stars in Hollywood, these couples get a gold medal.

As the 2020 Super Bowl approaching, fans are preparing for a field confrontation between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. But, for pop culture fans, Sunday's game is the time Jennifer Lopez Y ShakiraIt will take the halftime scenario, both for the first time.

However, both singers are no strangers to a stadium. In addition to acting on them during their decades' careers, music stars also have athletes for their partners.

%MINIFYHTMLb15f1f2c3d98c68731797da0ab34a29313% %MINIFYHTMLb15f1f2c3d98c68731797da0ab34a29314%

While Shakira has been in a long relationship with the Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué, with whom he welcomed two children, Lopez is currently engaged to the retired Yankees player Alex Rodriguez.

The Super Bowl is often the sight of some fairly important couples of star athletes, especially Tom brady Y Gisele Bundchen, which are a basic pair of the annual football event.

While Brady isn't playing in the game this year, we can bet on a sighting of A-Rod and J.Lo and maybe even some more stars and their other athletic halves.

After all, there are many of them in Hollywood.

For a summary of all the beautiful pairs of athletes and stars, keep scrolling, and don't forget to tune in to Sunday's great game!

Dave Hogan / Getty Images

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias

The professional tennis player and the musical sensation are also longtime lovebirds and mom and dad of twins.

Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert

Jamie McCarthy / FilmMagic

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert

When it comes to great couples, the singer and her professional basketball husband are at the top of the star-filled list.

Kerry Washington, Nnamdi Asomugha

by Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha

The actress and former soccer professional is one of the most private married couples in Hollywood.

Sterling Shepard, Chanel Iman

Courtesy of Lauren Cowart.

Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard

After getting married in 2018, the supermodel and the New York Giants wide receiver have welcomed two little ones together.

ESC: Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Romance

Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen

Tom brady Y Gisele Bundchen They are the power couple when it comes to soccer players and celebrity wives. The New England Patriots quarterback and his wife, supermodel, have been married since 2009 and welcomed their son. Benjamin and daughter They lived together.

Victoria Beckham, David Beckham

Darren Gerrish / Darren Gerrish / WireImage

Victoria and David Beckham

When it comes to superstar athletes and wives, this couple is number 1. Victory Y David Beckham they have been married since 1999, they have four children together, three children Brooklyn, Romeo, cross and daughter Harper—And they have their own empires that make them the ideal team of their dreams.

Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade

MEGA

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

Actress Gabrielle Union married Miami Heat b-baller Dwyane Wade in 2014. The powerful couple welcomed their first child together through a substitute in November 2018.

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher, CMA Awards 2018

John Shearer / WireImage

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher

Country singer Carrie Underwood has been married to a Canadian hockey star Mike Fisher since 2010. The duo has a three year old son. Isaiah together and welcomed their second child, Jacob, in January 2019.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Katch International / REX / Shutterstock

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

After becoming a couple in 2017, former baseball player Alex Rodriguez he asked the singer the big question Jennifer Lopez in 2019

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler

Very cavallari star Kristin Cavallari is married to the former quarterback of the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins Jay cutler. The couple resides in Nashville, Tennessee and have three children together.

Kate Upton, Justin Verlander

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander

Super model Kate Upton married Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander in 2017 after the victory of Verlander in the World Series and since then they welcomed their first child together.

Russell Wilson, Ciara, ESPY 2018

Willy Sanjuan / Invision / AP

Russell Wilson and Ciara

Field Marshal of the Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson said "Yes, I want,quot; to the singer Ciara in 2016 in England and it was pure magic. The couple continues to give us #RelationhipGoals on a regular basis with their chemistry and the sweet life at home raising two children, Future (whom Ciara welcomed with former Future), who is four years old and Sienna whom they welcomed in 2017.

Andy Roddick, Brooklyn Decker

Rick Kern / WireImage

Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker

Grace and Frankie star Brooklyn Decker He has been married to a professional tennis player Andy Roddick since 2009. The adorable couple resides in Austin, Texas, and they have two children together.

Gerard Piqué and Shakira

Shutterstock

Gerard Piqué and Shakira

The sensation of Colombian singing has been dating a professional footballer Gerard Piqué since 2010. The couple has two children, Milan Y Sashatogether

Eric Johnson, Jessica Simpson

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for the Jessica Simpson Collection

Eric Johnson and Jessica Simpson

The singer and designer married his longtime girlfriend, the former NFL tight end Eric Johnson, in 2014. Together they have three children, Maxwell, Ace Y Birdie.

Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann, Instagram

Kim Zolciak-Biermann / Instagram

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak

the Real Atlanta Housewives Star is married to a professional footballer Kroy Biermann, who was a supporter of the Atlanta Falcons.

Derek Jeter, Hannah Davis, Met Gala 2015, Couples

Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Derek and Hannah Jeter

Former Yankees player Derek Jeter He has been married to his model wife since 2016. In 2017, the couple welcomed their first child, a girl named Bella Raine. In January 2018, they welcomed their second daughter named Gray history.

Jessie James Decker, Eric Decker, book launch party

Katie Kauss / KDK Creative

Eric and Jessie James Decker

The former soccer star and country singer married in 2013 and brought fans along with them throughout their love story and lives with two children as reality stars.

