Trump's impeachment trial could end soon when the vote of the Senate witnesses is presented | Trump News

Washington DC – The United States Senate is preparing for a climactic vote on Friday that could quickly end the political trial of President Donald Trump.

Trump's expected acquittal seemed more likely on Friday or Saturday morning after Republican Senator Lamar Alexander announced that he would oppose calling new witnesses, but crushed the Democratic hopes of hearing former and current White House advisers , including former national security advisor John Bolton.

"There is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven and does not meet the requirements of the United States Constitution for an impeccable crime," Alexander tweeted Thursday after the conclusion of two days of questions raised by senators to both teams

A simple majority is needed for the Senate to call witnesses, but with Alexander on the side of the Republicans, it seemed that the best that Democrats could expect was a tie in Senate 100. Two Republicans, Mitt Romney and Susan Collins, have said who will vote in favor of calling witnesses. That leaves an undecided senator, Lisa Murkowski, who said she will make her decision on Friday.

Even if the Democrats get enough votes for a tie, their chances of calling new witnesses still seem to be slim. In case of a tie, the president of the Supreme Court, John Roberts, who presides over the trial, could intervene to break the dead end. But there are few precedents, and what would happen and could happen is still unclear. The Senate itself could nullify any decision Roberts makes with a simple majority vote.

If Roberts refuses to break a tie, the vote would be a defeat for the Democrats.

& # 39; Ugly detail & # 39;

Before a vote on witnesses, the Senate will hear four hours of debate on a general proposal on whether it is appropriate to seek interviews with witnesses or additional documents.

Bolton has been of particular interest, the Democrats say, because he would know firsthand Trump's efforts to get Ukraine to announce investigations into the president's political rival, Joe Biden.

According to reports, the former White House adviser wrote in an upcoming book that Trump told him directly that he was withholding Ukrainian security assistance for almost $ 400 million until President Volodymyr Zelenskyy handed the political dirt to Biden.

The principal director of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, speaks from the Senate (TV / Senate Brochure via Reuters)

The House of Representatives accused Trump in December for abuse of power in relation to his dealings with Ukraine and the obstruction of Congress for refusing to participate in the political trial investigation. Trump has denied acting badly.

"We know why they don't want John Bolton to testify," the chamber's chief manager, Adam Schiff, said Thursday from the Senate room.

"It's not that we really don't know what happened here. They just don't want the American people to hear it with all its ugly details and graphics."

Republicans have argued that the Senate has heard enough to vote on whether to acquit or remove the president and add potential witnesses could delay the political trial for weeks, if not more.

Quick end?

The White House has said it expects a quick end to the trial.

"We are interested in getting this cleared up as quickly as possible," said Eric Ueland, director of legislative affairs for the White House.

If witness voting fails, Republicans could act to end the trial quickly on Friday or Saturday. It is unclear whether they will hold deliberations behind closed doors, as was the case in the political trial of former President Bill Clinton.

However, Democrats can try to extend the final votes on each political trial article by submitting motions and amendments. But, ultimately, Democrats are not expected to get the two-thirds majority needed to condemn and dismiss the president.

Trump greets people after signing the trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada (USMCA) at the White House (File: Jonathan Ernst / Reuters)

An acquittal would give Trump ammunition for the 2020 primary season, which begins Monday with the Iowa assemblies. Trump is also likely to use the acquittal as vindication while preparing for his speech on the state of the Union on Tuesday.

From Iowa on Thursday night, Trump criticized the Democrats and repeated his claim that the accusation has been a "hoax."

"They want to void their ballots, poison our democracy and overthrow the entire government system," Trump said.

But he also said: "This is a happy period for us. We call this Impeachment Light."

Public opinion polls show that Americans are divided into partisan lines about whether Trump should be charged, but the majority of 60 to 70 percent support calling witnesses.