Trump will expand travel ban to six additional countries: Official | USA news

US President Donald Trump will issue an expanded version of his travel ban on Friday, a US official said, a measure likely to be criticized by immigrant advocates and critics who say the policy discriminates against Muslims and others .

The United States will suspend the issuance of visas that can lead to permanent residence for citizens of Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar and Nigeria, interim National Security Secretary Chad Wolf said on Friday during a call with journalists.

Nonimmigrant visas were not affected for additional countries, Wolf said. Those visas are granted to people traveling to the US. UU. For a temporary stay. They include visas for tourists, those who do business or people seeking medical treatment. During December, for example, around 650,760 nonimmigrant visas were granted worldwide.

The US government will also stop issuing "diversity visas,quot; to citizens of Sudan and Tanzania, Wolf said.

Those visas, which Trump criticized in the past, are available by lottery for applicants from countries with low immigration rates to the United States.

Wolf said the six countries did not meet the United States security and information exchange standards, which required the new restrictions. The problems that Wolf cited ranged from passport technology below the normal level to the failure to exchange enough information on suspects and criminals of "terrorism."

"These countries, for the most part, want to be useful," Wolf said, "but for a variety of different reasons they simply did not meet the minimum requirements we set."

The original travel ban, issued during Trump's first week in office in January 2017, banned almost all immigrants and travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations. It caused widespread outrage and chaos at airports in the United States. The policy was reviewed amid judicial challenges, but the Supreme Court of the United States finally confirmed it in June 2018.

The existing version of the ban includes Muslim-majority nations in Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. North Korea and Venezuela also face visa restrictions, but those measures affect relatively few travelers.

Those restrictions will remain in effect, Wolf said.

It is disproportionately addressed to Muslims

Trump has turned his immigration repression into a focus of his 2020 reelection campaign and is expected to press the issue in the coming months.

Critics argue that the ban disproportionately targets Muslim-majority nations. In 2015, during Trump's presidential campaign, he called for "a total and complete closure of Muslims entering the United States."

Three of the nations included in the updated ban (Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria and Sudan) have a majority of the Muslim population. Eritrea and Tanzania have considerable Muslim minorities.

Rep. Ilhan Omar stands in front of the posters of & # 39; NO BAN ACT & # 39; during a press conference held by members of the US Congress. UU. (File: Jim Bourg / Reuters)

In early January, a coalition of leading civil rights organizations urged House leaders to adopt the Prohibition Prohibition Act, legislation to end Trump's travel ban and avoid a new one.

On Thursday, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar said she introduced legislation that would repeal a 1798 law that allows the president of the United States to attack foreign citizen groups.

"It is time to get this xenophobic law out of the books," Omar tweeted, announcing the "Non-Enemy Neighbors Law."

Several rights organizations, including the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and Muslim Defenders, are expected to hold press conferences shortly after the formal ban is officially announced.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said the ban should "end, not expand."

"President Trump is doubling his characteristic anti-Muslim policy, and he is using the ban as a way to further implement his prejudices by excluding more communities of color," said Omar Jadwat, director of the Immigrant Rights Project of the ACLU, said in a statement. "Families, universities and businesses in the United States are paying an increasingly high price for President Trump's ignorance and racism."

Of the new countries affected by visa restrictions, Nigeria sends the majority of immigrants to the United States. The U.S. Department of State UU. It issued approximately 7,900 immigrant visas to Nigerians in fiscal year 2018, which began on October 1, 2017.

Congressman Joe Neguse, a Colorado Democrat and son of Eritrean refugees, told reporters on Friday that the updated ban unfairly pointed to allied African nations.