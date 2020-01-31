Trump addresses the expected acquittal after witnesses are blocked | USA news

The United States Senate narrowly rejected Democratic demands to summon witnesses for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump late Friday, but secured Trump's acquittal in only the third trial to threaten the impeachment of a president in The history of the United States. But the senators postponed the final vote on their fate for next Wednesday.

The delay in time showed the weight of a historic vote on senators, despite the fact that the president longed to have everything behind him in an election year and before his State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

Trump and the Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, spoke by phone to set the schedule for a tense night in the Capitol while hasty negotiations proceeded in and out of the Senate. The trial stopped for about an hour. An unauthorized person to talk about the call received anonymity to describe it.

The president wanted to arrive for his speech at the Capitol with the absolution assured, but that will not happen. Instead, the trial will resume Monday for final arguments, with time on Monday and Tuesday for senators to speak. The final vote is scheduled for 4 p.m. (21: 00GMT) on Wednesday, a day after Trump's speech.

Trump's acquittal is almost certain in the Senate, where his Republican allies have a majority and there are not nearly two-thirds needed for conviction and expulsion.

Nor will he face testimony from potentially harmful open witnesses in the Senate.

Despite the unique approach of the Democrats in hearing new testimonies, the Republican majority overcame those demands and will make this the first political trial without witnesses. Even the new revelations on Friday of former national security adviser John Bolton did not influence Republican senators, who said they had heard enough.

That means that the final result for Trump will be a "name-only,quot; acquittal, said Democratic representative Val Demings, a prosecutor for the House, during the final debate.

Trump was indicted by the House last month on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress while trying to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden, using military aid as a lever while the ally fought against Russia. He is accused of blocking Congress's investigation of his actions.

The senators rejected the efforts of the Democrats to allow the new witnesses, 51-49, a vote close to the party line. Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah voted with the Democrats, but that was not enough.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called that decision "a large-scale tragedy." The protesters' songs reverberated against the walls of the Capitol.

But Republicans said Trump's acquittal was justified and inevitable.

"The sooner, the better for the country," said Senator Lindsey Graham, a Trump confidant. "Let's turn the page."

The next steps come at the heart of the presidential campaign season before a divided nation. The Democratic caucus vote begins Monday in Iowa, and Trump gives his speech on the State of the Union the following night. Four Democratic candidates have been irritated in the Senate chamber instead of campaigning.

Bolton Revelations

The Democrats had greatly desired the testimony of Bolton, whose next book links Trump directly to the charges. But Bolton will not be summoned, and none of this seemed to affect the expected outcome of the trial. The Democrats forced a series of new procedural votes on Friday night to call Bolton and the White House interim chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, among others, but all were rejected.

In an unpublished manuscript, Bolton has written that the president asked him during a meeting of the Oval Office in early May to reinforce his effort for Ukraine to investigate the Democrats, according to a person who read the passage and told The Associated Press . The person, who was not authorized to reveal the contents of the book, only spoke on condition of anonymity.

Trump listens as his then national security adviser John Bolton speaks (File: Leah Millis / Reuters)

At the meeting, Bolton said the president asked him to call the new Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and convince him to meet with Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who planned to go to Ukraine to convince Ukrainians to investigate the rivals President's politicians. Bolton writes that he never made the call to Zelenskyy after the meeting, which included interim cabinet chief Mick Mulvaney and White House lawyer Pat Cipollone.

The revelation adds more details to the accusations of when and how Trump first sought to influence Ukraine to help investigations of his rivals that are critical to the abuse of the charge of power in the first article of political trial.

The story was first reported on Friday by The New York Times.

Trump issued a quick denial.

"I never ordered John Bolton to organize a meeting for Rudy Giuliani, one of the best anti-corruption fighters in the United States and by far the greatest mayor in New York's history, to meet with President Zelenskiy," he said. Trump "That meeting never happened."

& # 39; Congress has failed & # 39;

The key Republican senators said that even if Trump committed the crimes accused by the House, they are not attributable and partisan procedures must end.

"He didn't need any more evidence because I thought it had been shown that the president did what he was accused of doing," Republican Senator Lamar Alexander told reporters at the Capitol on Friday, who retired late. "But that did not reach the level of an impeccable offense."

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski said she would also oppose more testimony in the accused party environment, as "she concluded that there will be no fair trial in the Senate." She said: "Congress has failed."

Eager to reach a conclusion, Trump's allies, however, suggested a change in time to extend the proceedings until next week, recognizing the importance of the moment for senators who wish to give final speeches.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made the offer to Schumer.

According to the resolution, the Senate will resume on Monday for final arguments, with time on Monday and Tuesday for senators to speak. The final vote would be Wednesday.

To bring the trial to a conclusion, Trump's lawyers argued that the House had already heard 17 witnesses and presented its 28,578-page report to the Senate. They warned against prolonging it even further after House accused Trump largely following the party's lines after less than three months of formal proceedings, which made him the fastest and most partisan presidential political trial in the history of states. United.

Some senators pointed out the importance of the moment.

"What do you want your place in history to be?" asked one of the House managers, Jason Crow, a former Army Ranger.

Trump is almost certain of an eventual acquittal with the Senate anywhere near the 67 votes necessary for his conviction and removal.

In this video image, the president of the United States Supreme Court, John Roberts, listens (State TV / AP Photo)

To hear more witnesses, four Republicans would be needed to break with the majority of 53 seats and join all Democrats to demand more testimony. But that effort fell short.

Supreme Court President John Roberts, in the rare role presiding over the political trial, could have broken a tie, but asked Friday night and told senators it would be "inappropriate."

Murkowski said in announcing his decision that he did not want to drag the president of the court to the partisan fray.

Although protesters stood in front of the Capitol, few visitors have been watching from the Senate galleries.