Trump 11 impeachment trial day: all the latest updates | Trump News

The political trial of US President Donald Trump may be coming to an end while the Senate prepares for a crucial vote on whether witnesses should be allowed.

Republicans have expressed confidence that they can block witnesses, which could lead to an abrupt end to the trial.

Plus:

The Senate resumed the proceedings at 1 p.m. local time (18:00 GMT), beginning with four hours of additional arguments from the Trump legal team and the House of Democratic Representatives acting as prosecutors.

The final vote on whether to condemn the Republican president could take place on Friday or Saturday night, congressional sources said.

As the trial version progresses to its eleventh day, these are the latest updates as of Friday, January 31:

Republican Murkowski, closely watched, says she will vote & # 39; no & # 39; to the witnesses

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, who could have been the binding vote in the next vote on allowing new witnesses, has said she will vote "no,quot; on Friday.

The announcement greatly ruins the hopes of the Democrats to introduce new evidence in the political trial of President Donald Trump, including the testimony of former national security adviser John.

The announcement leaves only two of the 53 Republicans in the Senate who plan to vote for more witnesses, giving the Republicans a simple majority for a "no,quot; vote.

Senator Lisa Murkowski has said she will vote "no,quot; for witnesses (File: Patrick Semansky / The Associated Press)

Schiff starts debate on witnesses who refer to the new Bolton report

The head of the House of Representatives, Adam Schiff, began Friday's proceedings by referring to a report, in a draft of a new book, former national security adviser John Bolton details a meeting in May 2018 in which the president He instructed him to help in a campaign of pressure against Ukraine in the search for political investigations. .

Schiff said the New York Times reported Friday that President Donald Trump's defense team leader Pat Cipollone was among the officials of the meeting described in the Bolton manuscript.

"There is a new fact that indicates that Mr. Cipollone was among those who were aware," Schiff said. "It's just another reason why we need to listen to witnesses."

He added: "The facts will continue to come to light."

Tlaib urges Murkowski to vote for witnesses

Democratic representative Rashida Tlaib, in a tweet on Friday, urged Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski to vote to allow witnesses at the trial.

Murkowski is one of four Republicans considered open to breaking the ranks of the party in the vote to allow more witnesses. So far, Senators Susan Collins and Mitt Romney have said they will vote in favor of allowing witnesses, while Senator Lamar Alexander has said he will vote against.

"Read the transcript of the call and the testimony of those who testified before the House Intelligence Committee. Their notes are not enough," Tlaib tweeted with an article about Murkowski, who said he will make a decision on the witnesses on Friday.

Read the transcript of the call and the testimony of those who testified before the House Intelligence Committee. Your notes are not enough. Do your work! https://t.co/Hm1XkP0iEW – Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 31, 2020

Nadler tweets that he will miss the end of the trial with his sick wife

Jerrold Nadler, camera manager and chairman of the chamber's judicial committee, has said he will miss the rest of the trial trial to be with his wife, who has pancreatic cancer.

"I regret that I cannot stay in Washington for the conclusion of the Senate trial, but I need to be home with my wife at this time. We have many decisions to make as a family," Nadler wrote.

I am sorry that I cannot stay in Washington for the conclusion of the Senate political trial, but I need to be home with my wife at this time. We have many decisions to make as a family. I have faith in my colleagues and I hope the Senate will do the right thing. – (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) January 31, 2020

"I have a lot of faith in my colleagues and I hope the Senate will do the right thing," he added.

According to reports, Bolton's book says Trump asked for help in the Ukrainian pressure campaign in May

President Donald Trump asked national security adviser John Bolton to help in a campaign of pressure on Ukraine to extract politically harmful information about the Democrats in May 2018, Bolton wrote in a draft of his next book, New Friday reported. York Times

Trump told Bolton to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to make sure the newly elected president met with Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who was currently planning a trip to Kiev to boost investigations, according to the newspaper of the Bolton manuscript. .

The president gave the order during a meeting that included Giuliani, the White House Chief of Staff, Mick Mulvaney, and the White House lawyer, Pat Cipollone, who leads the president's political trial defense team.

The revelations in a draft of former national security adviser John Bolton have renewed calls for testimony (File: Luis M. Alvarez / The Associated Press)

According to reports, the detailed meeting by Bolton is the oldest known evidence of Trump's involvement in the use of the government to boost his own political interest in Ukraine and, if correct, shows that Trump's top officials had early knowledge of the bell.

Schumer: "annoying,quot;, some Republicans will not vote for witnesses

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer said he found it "disturbing,quot; that some closely watched Republicans said they would not vote for witnesses in President Donald Trump's political trial, but added that the results of a vote continue being an "open question,quot;.

If witnesses are not allowed, "this country is heading towards greater cover-up from Watergate," Schumer said, referring to the scandal that led to the resignation of former President Richard Nixon.

The vote on the new evidence will be the difference between "seeking the truth or covering it up, between a fair trial and a farce, between the country and the party," Schumer said.

Romney will vote for witnesses

US Republican Senator Mitt Romney will vote in favor of allowing witnesses to testify, his spokesman said.

Romney had previously been the only Republican senator who said he wanted to hear the testimony of former national security adviser John Bolton, one of the four witnesses previously requested by the Democrats. Republican Susan Collins on Thursday said in a tweet that she would also vote for witnesses.

Pompeo visits Ukraine, addresses help at the heart of the political trial

The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, became the highest-ranking US official to visit Ukraine since the impeachment process began last year and turned to military aid at the center of the impeachment investigation. Friday.

"The support this administration has provided, and we talk about assistance, is important, it is certainly useful for the Ukrainian people and it makes a difference also for the United States, and also for our benefits," Pompeo told a conference Press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Secretary of State of the United States, Mike Pompeo, visited Ukraine during the political trial of President Donald Trump (Efrem Lukatsky / The Associated Press)

"But what really matters is the relationship that is developing between the two counties, politically and diplomatically, commercially and economically."

Witness of the mathematics?

Democrats received a significant blow on Thursday after Republican Senator Lamar Alexander, considered a possible and key decisive vote, said he would not vote to hear new witnesses.

"I worked with other senators to make sure we have the right to ask for more documents and witnesses, but there is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven and does not meet the requirements of the US Constitution. impeccable offense, "Alexander tweeted.

I worked with other senators to make sure we have the right to ask for more documents and witnesses, but there is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven and does not meet the high standard of the US Constitution. UU. offense. – Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) January 31, 2020

Wednesday, senators Martha McSally and Cory Gardner, Republicans facing re-election in changing states, also said they would not vote for more witnesses.

At this point, only three Republicans seem to be possible broken votes, and only two have explicitly said they support the hearing of new witnesses. If all three vote with the Democrats, a 50-50 tie would be created. If the President of the Supreme Court, John Roberts, does not intervene to break the tie, the vote will not be able to meet the necessary majority to call more witnesses.

