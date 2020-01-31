True Thompson cooks a storm in new videos Khloe Kardashian shared

Khloe Kardashian continues to share adorable photos of her daughter, True Thompson as reported by Dylan Fisher, and on Friday she did not disappoint her fans. True Thompson looked loved in new videos in which the future two-year-old girl prepared a storm in her imaginary kitchen. You could see how True played in the elegant playhouse and cooked his imaginary products on his stove equipped with pots and pans. The Kardashians and Jenners have been using the Instagram butterfly app, which is just in time for the launch of Kylie Jenner's Stormi x Kylie Cosmetics, which will take place on February 1, 2020, in honor of Stormi Jenner's second birthday.

Khloe has been showing off her new slimmer figure with many photos and videos that show her Good American clothing brand, but she always finds time to include True Thompson in her posts. Rumors circulate that Tristan and Khloe have met in secret, but if Tristan was somewhere during the videos Khloe captured, it's hard to find him!

Fans were surprised when Khloe Kardashian included a family photo with Tristan and True Thompson for Christmas. Now some suspect that the two may be trying to have another baby!

You can watch the videos that Khloe Kardashian shared with True Thompson below.

True has been very busy playing with her cousins ​​and recently attended the launch party of Stormi Collection, where she was seen playing with her cousins ​​Chicago West, Dream Kardashian and Stormi Webster. Stormi looked adorable and Khloe shared beautiful photos of her on her social networks.

You can see additional photos and videos of True Thompson from the Stormi Collection party below.

Fans are delighted to see what Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reserved for Stormi Webster's second birthday party and it is a guarantee that Khloe Kardashian will be there with her daughter True Thompson. It remains to be seen if Tristan Thompson will be present and it is not clear whether he was invited or not. If he attends the party, that will enliven the already existing rumors that Khloe and Tristan get back together secretly.

What do you think of the latest photos and videos with True Thompson?



