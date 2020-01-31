Toya Johnson poses in a hurry and fans can't get enough of the girl

Toya Johnson posed with her girl, Reign Rushing, and fans are simply amazed at the girl's tenderness. They say that Reign becomes more beautiful and intelligent with each passing day, and they are always happy to see her on social networks.

A follower sprouted on the girl and said: & # 39; Reigny, baby, you are beautiful ❤️your baby, God bless you & # 39 ;, while someone else posted this, noticing the great Toya engagement ring he received from Robert Rushing : & # 39; That ring definitely makes you look compromised. & # 39;

Another commenter said: "Oh my God, Toya, may God bless your beautiful family!"

Someone else said: "The little girl is really her sister's sister, she talks about Reginae, she's a mini Ray Janae,quot; and an Instagram installer wrote: "Girl, you're so beautiful! I admire the women you are and a mother!"

Another fan posted: "@toyajohnson when you come to B more, I need some good advice from you."

Toya also told his fans one of his secrets to get fit:

Ad #ad @flattummyapp is calling the mother squad 💪 These workouts are perfect and can be done anytime, anywhere! Meals are very easy to prepare and also save me a lot of preparation time in the kitchen. Join me on the fitness trip and get the FREE 7-day trial today!

The truth is that Toya started working harder than before, and also said that 2020 would be a healthier year in which he plans to exercise more and live a healthier life.

A commenter said: ‘Ok, no, I see you. Getting ready for that wedding. 😉 ’

Ad

Toya got engaged to Robert Rushing in 2019, and fans are waiting for the wedding this year.



Post views:

0 0