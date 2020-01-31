Tony Bellew's rival, Ilunga Makabu, fights in "The Rumble in the Jungle II,quot; with Don King by his side | Boxing News

















The best moments of Tony Bellew vs Illunga Makabu

It may have been easier for Ilunga Makabu to disappear completely after his highlight, a knockout loss to Tony Bellew at Goodison Park in 2016.

That was a world title fairytale victory for Bellew, who had starred in a movie and then recreated the scene in real life with Makabu playing a supporting role. By now, the visitor to Liverpool should already be forgotten.

But the man who was sent so brutally on Bellew's big night is back and, on Friday night, heads a fight that announces himself as & # 39; The Rumble in the Jungle II & # 39 ;.

The city of Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (formerly known as Zaire) was the host of the original: Muhammad Ali's victory over George Foreman in 1974 when he used rope tactics to outwit the biggest and strongest man. Forty-five years later, & # 39; The Rumble in the Jungle II & # 39; he faces Makabu, in his home country, against the Polish Michal Cieslak for the vacant WBC cruiserweight title.

Don King, the legendary promoter behind the classic Ali and Foreman, now oversees Makabu's career and has established the sequel to Kinsasha's most famous fight.

Makabu, the villain in Bellew's dream Goodison Park, poetically has his own moment worthy of being immortalized by the cinema.

He arrived in Merseyside with the reputation of being "avoided,quot; and "dangerous,quot;: it was a combination of a left-handed nightmare with a left-handed left-hander.

Bellew felt his power in the first round of his fight and Goodison Park fell silent when his hero fell to the ground. Bellew recovered to change the tables, but it was a small sign that Makabu was always a worthy threat.

And he has struggled to return to the race with seven victories in six different countries after losing to Bellew. He won at Carnival City, then in Harare, France and then in Germany.

Suddenly, 2019 represented his best year: he ventured twice to Russia to defeat the country's own fighters. He knocked out & # 39; The Russian hammer & # 39; Dmitry Kudryashov in a fight so brutal that he catapulted Makabu's name again. He returned to end the unbeaten record of Aleksei Papin.

He is now aligned with veteran promoter King, 88 years young.

Makabu now has the opportunity to become a ruler in the division left by Oleksandr Usyk, who was undisputed cruiserweight champion before moving to heavyweight. Also in the cruiserweight, the British Lawrence Okolie hopes to face Krzysztof Głowacki for the vacant belt of the WBO, while Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos will dispute the IBF title. Beibut Shumenov has the AMB belt.

The victory over Cieslak would make Makabu a world champion for the first time and assure him a little piece of history in a city that will always be remembered for the original & # 39; Rumble in the Jungle & # 39 ;.