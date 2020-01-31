Tom Brady and more NFL stars roast with these brutal tweets

Jimmy KimmelThe average Tweets are back just in time for the 2020 Super Bowl.
Before the biggest football night, Tom brady, Patrick Mahomes, Terry Bradshaw and more NFL stars read the baddest tweets Jimmy Kimmel Live I could find on them to read aloud, and, oh, boy, this round is wonderful.
First was the quarterback of the New England Patriots. While Brady read, "Hi. I'm Tom Brady and I'm a crying baby and I have a butt on my chin."
The famous athlete simply laughed and pointed to his chin in response. Next was Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes, who will play in Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers in Miami on Sunday.
"I imagine that Patrick Mahomes 'barber is a super hero, who has to run and save the world every time he is in the middle of Mahomes' haircut," he said. The player shrugged when the video passed to the next athlete, Mahomes teammate. Travis Kelce.
As the tight end said: "This guy, Travis Kelce, looks like the goblin of Notre Dame."
Kelce couldn't help laughing at the tweet and agree.
Next was the Philadelphia Eagles runner. Corey clement. As the star said, "Corey Clement HOLD MUH DICK,quot;.
Without losing his rhythm, Clement replied: "No, you hold mine."
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa He took his turn later. As he said, "Joey Bosa's nose is so big that it seems he has been lying every day throughout his life."
As he replied: "That is a good one." The next tweet was particularly brutal.
"Pray for Devin Funchess", the Indianapolis Colts open receiver read aloud." There is nothing wrong with him, he just f * @ king stinks. "Oh!
Of course, the segment was not going to allow Brady to come out easy. After a couple more players read their bad tweets, Brady appeared on the screen again and read: "F * @ k Tom Brady, fat bitch, I hope you cry."
When she replied: "I cry too."
Eagles running Jay Ajayi It was next on the cutting board. As he said: "Why does Jay Ajayi running look like Forrest Gump running when he had braces on his legs?"
"That's screwed," he replied. The next tweet was a really strange insult.
As a Los Angeles Rams linebacker Clay Matthews He said: "Clay Matthews is the type of man who farts in a bottle of Sunny D, puts it in the refrigerator and then consumes it the next morning."
His response was only a look of pure confusion, and ours as well.
Soccer legends Michael Irvin and Bradshaw appeared next. As the former Dallas Cowboys player read, "Michael Irvin seems like all the old American tablecloths joined together and had an orgy to make that outfit."
Then it was Bradshaw's turn. As he said, "Bradshaw, you're kissing your ass. Your brain fell with goosebumps!" His clapback was the best ever.
"Why don't you bite my angry rebel cock?" he said. And finally, Brady returned to close things.
"F * @ k, Tom Brady," he read. "I hope your dog eats chocolate and gets very sick and throws up your socks." When the star replied: "That's screwed!"
Agreed. Now, put on your helmets and watch the full video to see the rest of the absolutely brutal average tweets.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Friday, February 7 at 11 p.m.