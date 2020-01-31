Tom Brady and more NFL stars roast with these brutal tweets

Jimmy KimmelThe average Tweets are back just in time for the 2020 Super Bowl.

Before the biggest football night, Tom brady, Patrick Mahomes, Terry Bradshaw and more NFL stars read the baddest tweets Jimmy Kimmel Live I could find on them to read aloud, and, oh, boy, this round is wonderful.

First was the quarterback of the New England Patriots. While Brady read, "Hi. I'm Tom Brady and I'm a crying baby and I have a butt on my chin."

The famous athlete simply laughed and pointed to his chin in response. Next was Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes, who will play in Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers in Miami on Sunday.

"I imagine that Patrick Mahomes 'barber is a super hero, who has to run and save the world every time he is in the middle of Mahomes' haircut," he said. The player shrugged when the video passed to the next athlete, Mahomes teammate. Travis Kelce.

As the tight end said: "This guy, Travis Kelce, looks like the goblin of Notre Dame."

Kelce couldn't help laughing at the tweet and agree.