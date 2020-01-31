Timeline of Richard Sherman: how the 49ers star overcame an injury, negotiated his own contract after the separation of Seahawks

%MINIFYHTMLa054b7cafe047cf3f1dab5548abb710111% %MINIFYHTMLa054b7cafe047cf3f1dab5548abb710112%

The NFL has never had someone like Richard Sherman.

However enigmatic, Sherman has forged a career. Sherman is one of the few cornerbacks that has walked as he spoke it, Sherman is as good as his words make you believe: the California native is an All-Pro three times first team, a five times Pro Bowler and, of course, Super Bowl champion.

%MINIFYHTMLa054b7cafe047cf3f1dab5548abb710113% %MINIFYHTMLa054b7cafe047cf3f1dab5548abb710114%

Sherman, the most vocal member of the legendary "Legion of Boom,quot; high school in Seattle, is known not only for his ways of speaking rubbish, but also for his intelligent, measured and calculated approach both in the field and beyond. Widely considered the best cornerback of this generation, Sherman has never been one to back down a challenge in the field, or on Twitter.

MORE: The best winning Super Bowl teams, ranked 1-53

While some criticize Sherman as a "Cover 3 corner,quot; that does not follow the opponent's best receiver across the field, Sherman has 35 interceptions in his career, and that number can be misleading. Sometimes, opposing offenses simply do not challenge him.

He can sour Seahawks fans by seeing the corner for a long time returning to the Super Bowl with a division enemy, but Sherman has earned the right. There was skepticism about whether he would be the same player again after suffering an Achilles injury in his 30-year season, but Sherman has returned to the mind of the league's QB.

Richard Sherman contract, salary with 49ers

Prior to the 2017 season, Sherman signed with the 49ers in an agreement worth up to three years and $ 39 million. At the time of signing, the pact was worth only three years and $ 27 million. Sherman received some criticism for the way his negotiation was handled; he didn't have an agent, and some believed that Sherman didn't get the best deal for him. But there are many things that entered into the contract, more than it was on the surface.

The incentive-laden agreement was structured with many achievable yield bonuses, but, essentially, the contract was a one-year deal worth $ 7 million in guaranteed money when it was first signed. The agreement includes:

A signing bonus of $ 3 million;

A $ 1 million bonus for making the 2018 training camp list;

An active bonus of $ 125,000 per game;

Game time incentive of $ 1 million (90 percent of snapshots);

$ 2 million bonus for forming the All-Pro team;

Various training bonuses.

Sherman is under contract for one more year, and due to the incentives he received, he has increased his base salary to $ 8 million for the 2020 season.

Richard Sherman's injury history

In 2008, while playing as an open catcher for Stanford, Sherman suffered a knee injury that ended the season and would change the cornerback. He would remain with the cardinal during his senior season.

While a member of the Seahawks, between 2011 and 2016, Sherman played in 96 of the possible 96 games, starting 90 of them. In 2016, it was revealed that he played with an MCL sprain during the second half of the season, but still managed to play in all 16 games.

It wasn't until 2017 that Sherman lost significant time due to an injury. After suffering an Achilles injury early in the season, which Sherman continued to play, it worsened and the tendon broke during a Week 10 victory against the Cardinals. This marked the end of his Seahawks term.

Sherman also played in the 2015 NFC Championship game with broken ligaments in his elbow, and also played in Super Bowl 49 against the Patriots. He underwent Tommy John surgery during the offseason to repair the ligament.

MORE: The strangest moments and stories in Super Bowl history

Timeline of Richard Sherman's career

April 30, 2011: The Seattle Seahawks selected cornerback Richard Sherman of Stanford University in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

October 30, 2011: Sherman starts his first race and chooses a Andy Dalton pass destined for A.J. Green. The Seahawks lose the game 34-12. Sherman ends the season as one of the best rookie soccer defenders.

August 2, 2012: As a guest on a Seattle-based radio show, retired Seahawks Chancellor Kam Chancellor asks fans for suggestions for a nickname for the team's high school blockade. The "Legion of Boom,quot; is born, of which Sherman was a founding and former member.

October 14, 2012: Sherman intercepts Tom Brady in a confrontation between Seahawks and the Patriots. After the game, Sherman posts a photo on Twitter, trolling Brady with the caption "Are you crazy, brother?" The tweet is deleted later.

December 27, 2012: Sherman wins his appeal against the NFL and will not serve a suspension for a failed DEP test. The urine collection cup used for the Sherman sample was transferred to another cup, contaminating it.

January 12, 2013: Sherman was named a member of the AP NFL All-Pro 2012 team, the first All-Pro designation of his career.

January 19, 2014: With 22 seconds remaining in the game, Sherman deflects a ball that falls into the hands of Malcolm Smith, sending the Seahawks to the Super Bowl. After the game, Sherman has some words of choice about the 49ers' wide receiver, Michael Crabtree.

February 2, 2014: The Seahawks, led by Sherman and the Boom Legion, dismantle the Broncos in Super Bowl 48. Sherman has a single pass defended in the 43-8 defeat of Peyton Manning and the Broncos.

May 7, 2014: Richard Sherman and the Seahawks agree to a four-year, $ 56 million contract extension that makes Sherman the highest paid cornerback in NFL history.

June 6, 2014: Sherman is named "Madden 15,quot; cover athlete.

January 17, 2015: In the NFC Championship game, Sherman injured his elbow but ended the game. The Seahawks defeated the Packers and established a confrontation with the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

February 1, 2015: The Seahawks lose to the Patriots in Super Bowl 49 – 28-24 – after Russell Wilson throws an interception on the goal line with 26 seconds left. Sherman is caught by the camera on the sidelines with an incredulous look after seeing the final play.

November 9, 2017: Sherman breaks his Achilles in a victory over the Cardinals, effectively ending his career in the Seahawks. In seven years with Seattle, Sherman achieved 32 interceptions in 99 games, consolidating his status as one of, if not the best defender in the history of the franchise.

March 9, 2018: The Seahawks release Sherman.

March 10, 2018: Just 24 hours after Seattle releases him, Sherman signs with the 49ers. It is notable, considering that Sherman represents himself in contract negotiations and does not use an agent.

September 9, 2019: In his second year with the 49ers, Sherman intercepts his first pass to San Francisco, taking Jameis Winston in a 31-17 Niners victory.

January 19, 2020: In the victory of the NFC 49ers Championship game, Sherman helps San Francisco win with an interception, helping to secure his third appearance in the Super Bowl and the first for the 49ers since 2013.