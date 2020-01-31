Tia Mowry proudly presents a new dramatic look after cutting her hair

New hair, who dis?

Sister sister star Tia Mowry He has changed his look and starts the year with a new cut. The mother of two children visited Instagram to show her cut, and shared her thoughts about personal care and making sure she takes the time to love herself and do what is best for you.

"It was time!" She captioned the beautiful new hairstyle photo. "#shorthair #dontcare #skin #nofilter #nomakeup This.Is.Me #selfcare is not selfish." Of course, let Tia be an advocate of living your best life at all ages and stages. Tia has always been open and honest with her fans and has shared the story of her life.

In November, it opened in a sincere interview with Mameluke for his vacation problem, and he shared stories of his trip back to work after giving birth to his second son Cairo Hardrict in 2018