This is what Jawaani Jaaneman is expected to win today

Jawaani Jaaneman is a film that was surrounded by a lot of publicity since the trailer's launch. Along with the interesting combination of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, the film also brought a new face to the big screen at Alaya Furniturewala. The film also features remakes of songs like Ole Ole by Saif Ali Khan and Gallan Kardi from Jazzy B.









But, to believe in predictions, the highly publicized film has not had a great start at the box office. Trade analysts predict that the comedy drama will raise just over Rs.2 crore on its opening day. However, a good word of mouth could work in favor of the film. We hope to see collections collected during the weekend.

Let us know in the comments if you plan to watch the movie this weekend.



