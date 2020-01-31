The WNBA stars in Liz Cambage and Sue Bird reprimands Marcus Morris for mocking the & # 39; female trends & # 39; | NBA News

WNBA stars Liz Cambage and Sue Bird have issued severe reprimands to Marcus Morris Sr after the New York Knicks strikers criticized an opponent saying he had "feminine tendencies."

Morris created a fuss by saying that Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder has "feminine tendencies,quot; after a Wednesday night game at Madison Square Garden, a meeting that dominated Memphis and won 127-106.

There was an incident at the last minute of the game when Crowder stole the ball with the Grizzlies leading by 18. He dribbled to the right wing to take a three-point shot, and Knicks guard Elfrid Payton fiercely hit Crowder onto the court while he shot.



















There is a resounding competition after Elfrid Payton of the New York Knicks was offended by the theft of Jae Crowder from Memphis Grizzlies and tried three points at the end of the game.



That led to a skirmish between the teams, and Morris expressed his distaste for Crowder in a post-game interview. "I think the guy is fair, he plays the game in a different way: many female trends on the court," Morris told reporters. "Dropping, throwing your head back the whole game. It's a men's game, and you just get tired.

"When you take a step back and shoot a three and try to rub it so they are winning, it is not professional. Their game is smooth. It is smooth. This is how he gets along (himself). He is very feminine."





















Highlights of the Memphis Grizzlies' trip to the New York Knicks in NBA Week 15



Morris apologized for his comments Wednesday night. "I apologize for using the term & # 39; female trends & # 39;" Morris said on Twitter. "I have a great respect for women and all that they mean to us. It was a response to the heat of the moment and I never intended that no woman felt that, anyway, they lacked respect. Again, I apologize to my comments,quot;.

The apology did not cause the controversy to boil. WNBA star Cambage disagreed with Morris, responding to a video of Morris' comments with "Excuse me @ MookMorris2?"



Liz Cambage celebrates a basket against the Connecticut Sun



The Las Vegas Aces Center had this response to Morris's apology: "What if you say,quot; it is a men's game "or,quot; like a woman "? Then he made it very clear how he felt:" FEMALE TRENDS WIN GAMES THROUGH "- Crowder responded to Cambage's comment with,quot; AMEN. !! 100 percent)".

Morris then offered an apology to Cambage. "I apologize if I offended you with my comments anyway," Morris replied. "I really respect women in all aspects of life. They didn't raise me like that. I'm a big fan of you and everything you've done for the WNBA and basketball in general."

WNBA star Sue Bird told Fox 5 New York: "It's extremely disappointing."

Amber Cox, vice president of the Connecticut Sun of the WNBA, also intervened and gave an opportunity to the education of Morris (played for the University of Kansas). She is a native of Missouri. "& # 39; Female trends & # 39; means you're tough, right?" Cox said on Twitter.

"I'd like to see Marcus (or any man) give birth. I hope he receives a call from his single mother tonight to explain that & # 39; as a woman & # 39; is actually the best compliment you can give someone . KU genius on display here. "

