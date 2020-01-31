The white man wears & # 39; black face & # 39; To hide your identity during bank robbery!

A Caucasian thief is going viral after he tried to rob a bank with a black face, an attempt to hide his identity.

The thief entered a PNC bank on the Pulaski Highway in Maryland on Tuesday afternoon.

"He came in, handed him a note, handed the note to the cashier, she gave him the money he had in the drawer," said Perryville Police Chief Allen W. Miller.

The cashier did not see through the disguise; We can't see how not, but he gave the description that the thief wanted him to deliver to the police.

