The white man wears & # 39; black face & # 39; To hide your identity during bank robbery!

A Caucasian thief is going viral after he tried to rob a bank with a black face, an attempt to hide his identity.

The thief entered a PNC bank on the Pulaski Highway in Maryland on Tuesday afternoon.

"He came in, handed him a note, handed the note to the cashier, she gave him the money he had in the drawer," said Perryville Police Chief Allen W. Miller.

The cashier did not see through the disguise; We can't see how not, but he gave the description that the thief wanted him to deliver to the police.

"We interviewed the cashier, and the cashier gave us a description of a black man, five, seven, five and eight, 180 pounds," Miller said by WMAR.

"They discovered looking at the area of ​​the glove, between the area of ​​the glove and the jacket, that it was actually a white man what we are looking for," Miller explained. "Then, initially, the call was for a black man. It turned out to be a white man with a black face."

After the robbery, the thief escaped in a Ford Focus. They haven't caught him yet, but the images of him are going viral, and we don't expect it to be long before the cops find him.

"We are receiving calls from everywhere," Miller said. "To cover his face, you know, the black face and not cover his hands, he is not a very intelligent character, but it is not a matter of & # 39; yes & # 39; we are going to catch him. It's a matter of & # 39; when. & # 39; In no way is he the smartest bank robber. "